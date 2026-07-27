The Breakdown The BMW X5 for China has a longer wheelbase than the X7.

It borrows the massive rear screen from the 7 Series.

The iX5 goes 621 miles on a single charge in the CLTC cycle.

Just like all legacy automakers, the BMW Group is having a hard time in China. How hard? Sales peaked in 2021 at 847,900 cars before falling to 626,000 units last year, with both figures including the MINI brand. Through June this year, demand plunged another 20.4 percent compared to the first half of last year. Nevertheless, the German automotive juggernaut isn’t throwing in the towel.

Following the recent unveiling of the stretched iX3 crossover and the i3 sedan, it’s now the X5 to get the long-wheelbase treatment. Available with both combustion engines and as the fully electric iX5, the posh SUV gets larger rear doors after the distance between the axles was extended by 5.1 inches (130 mm). That gives it a gargantuan wheelbase of 124.6 inches (3,165 mm), the longest of any BMW SUV ever. Yes, it even surpasses the three-row X7.

For the Chinese version, BMW tweaks the front end with slightly different light bars flanking the vertical illuminated kidney grille. Interestingly, the company chose to show the headlights in these press images without the X motif illuminated. However, much like the standard-wheelbase X5 sold in the rest of the world, customers can activate the double-X look with the tap of a button on the main screen.

The profile makes it obvious we’re dealing with the long-wheelbase version thanks to the larger rear doors and side glass. BMW also added design accents resembling a hockey stick near the rear pillar to emphasize the Hofmeister kink and further differentiate the bigger X5 from its international sibling. At the back, a new camera mounted on the roof spoiler likely supports China-specific driver-assistance and autonomous-driving systems.

2027 BMW X5 Long Wheelbase with the 31.3-inch Theatre Screen (China) Photo by: BMW

As with every long-wheelbase BMW sold in China, the real party trick is inside. Aside from offering more rear legroom, this X5 also gets a feature unavailable anywhere else: the Theatre Screen. It’s a 31.3-inch, 8K-resolution display first seen on the 7 Series before trickling down to the long-wheelbase 5 Series Sedan sold in select markets. It’s built for both work and play, handling everything from video calls to streaming content and gaming.

BMW upgrades all passenger seats in the stretched X5, and just like its international sibling, the Chinese version comes standard with adaptive two-axle air suspension. Local customers love their screens, so it's no surprise that the 14.6-inch passenger display sits to the right of the 17.9-inch infotainment touchscreen. Stretching from pillar to pillar, Panoramic Vision is a windshield projection already seen on the iX3 and i3. It features three fixed tiles in the driver's line of sight and up to six customizable widgets to the right.

When it comes to range, the iX5 in Europe will cover 525 miles (845 kilometers) on a single charge under the WLTP test cycle. Its American counterpart should do an estimated 435 miles (700 kilometers) following EPA testing procedures. The Chinese electric SUV promises to go even farther. Well, kind of. BMW cites a maximum driving range of 621 miles (1,000 kilometers), but the CLTC test cycle is known for producing overly optimistic figures.

What do you think?

BMW will have both the combustion-powered X5 and the electric iX5 on sale in China at the beginning of 2027.

2027 BMW X5 Long Wheelbase (China) 13 Source: BMW

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