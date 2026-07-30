Spider-Man Is Taking Over BMW's IMSA Race Car This Weekend

The breakdown BMW has partnered with Sony and Marvel for a one-off Spider-Man livery.

The special design adorns the No 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 GTP car.

The BMW will race in this IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America.

When BMW’s M Hybrid V8 hits the track this weekend, it will be wearing a very special livery. The automaker has partnered with the new Spider-Man movie to promote the film at the next IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race.

The No. 24 car features a stunning blue, red, and white one-off livery that matches the character’s iconic color scheme. The livery features a massive white spider motif on the front and Spider-Man himself on the engine cover fin.

The BMW, piloted by Dries Vanthoor and Sheldon van der Linde, will race at Road America this weekend, which is part of the Michelin Endurance Cup and will run for six hours. Coverage for the race starts at 11:30 AM ET Sunday. Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters this Friday, July 31, 2026.

8 Source: BMW

A Larger Partnership

BMW’s one-off IMSA livery for Road America is just one part of a larger partnership between the movie and the automaker. The 5 Series and Neue Klasse iX3 appear in the film.

BMW also created the one-off iX3 Flow in collaboration with Sony and Marvel. The car features full-color E Ink Prism elements with an animated exterior. BMW will display the car at the BMW Welt in Germany until September.

What do you think?

Those who own a properly equipped BMW vehicle in a participating market get something, too. From July 27 through August 10, customers starting their cars will see a special banner that triggers a full-screen Spider-Man animation and light show.

Motor1’s Take: It’s common for automakers and movies to collaborate, and BMW's tie-up with Spider-Man goes beyond just product placement, creating a couple of cool-looking cars in the process.

Source: BMW

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