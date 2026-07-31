Ferrari Is Sold Out Through 2027

THE BREAKDOWN Ferrari has enough orders to cover its entire 2027 production run.

New orders won’t be fulfilled until 2028 at the earliest.

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa accounted for nearly half of Ferrari’s deliveries in H1 2026.

You’d think that with all the controversy surrounding the Luce, it would alienate deep-pocketed buyers shopping for a new car from Maranello. However, armed with patience and fat bank accounts, the rich are throwing money at Ferrari without any signs of slowing down. So much so that the order books for 2027 (yes, next year) are already completely filled. In other words, new requests won’t be fulfilled until 2028 at the earliest.

Ferrari cites “healthy demand across all geographies” for the influx of orders as new models come in while others are retiring. Cars like the Amalfi, 849 Testarossa, and 296 Speciale/296 Speciale A are in the phase-in stage, while the 296 GTS, Roma Spider, and SF90 XX/SF90 XX Spider are retiring. Shipments of the F80 flagship are ramping up, and if fresh spy photos are any indication, an open-top Aperta version is on the way.

Elsewhere, the Purosangue recently gained a Handling Speciale option, while the new 12Cilindri Manuale with a simulated manual gearbox featuring a gated shifter premiered with a sold-out status. Ferrari remains mum about the Luce, only saying it represents a “milestone in our history and an addition to the product portfolio.”

Photo by: Ferrari

Although the order books are growing thicker, shipments are slightly down through June compared to the first half of last year. Ferrari moved 6,802 cars in H1 2026, down by 285 units. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa took the lion’s share, representing nearly half of deliveries, while combustion-engine cars accounted for 70 percent and the remaining 30 percent were hybrids.

2026 is far from over, and Ferrari still has new models in the pipeline. It promised to show five cars this year, but we’ve only seen three: the Amalfi Spider, Luce, and 12Cilindri Manuale. We’re not entirely sure the HC25 counts as the fourth one since it’s a one-off based on the F8 Spider. As for what lies ahead, a 296 Challenge Stradale or something to that effect is an educated guess, seeing as prototypes are running around Maranello. It’s unclear whether the F80 Aperta will break cover this year or in 2027.

In the meantime, CEO Benedetto Vigna is happy to report that Ferrari now has “the most complete lineup in history,” which makes sense as the Purosangue and Luce are now sitting in the stable. Traditionalists may argue these models are not a fit for the brand, but the Italian company is doing very well.

Ferrari Luce 15 Source: Ferrari

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: Ferrari customers are some of the most patient in the world and won’t mind waiting until 2028 to take delivery of their new cars. The company has always said it wants to remain exclusive by avoiding the temptation to boost production and flood the market with cars. This scarcity creates an opportunity to justify higher prices, which clients are happy to pay.

The Purosangue SUV clearly hasn’t hurt business, and early signs point to the Luce also being beneficial to the bottom line, despite the backlash generated by its unconventional design and electric drivetrain.

Source: Ferrari

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