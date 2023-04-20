The first car to break the 1,000-horsepower barrier was the Sunbeam 1000 speed car, which hit 203 miles per hour on the sandy beaches of Daytona way back in 1926. That car most certainly wasn't available to the public, but these days you can walk into any number of dealerships and potentially drive out with a car that has well north of that 1,000 mark and/or a top speed of over 200 miles per hour.

We scoured the internet and found 30 cars – some currently available for purchase and others coming soon – that cross the 1,000-hp threshold. Many of these vehicles are ultra-expensive supercars and hypercars, but there are a few surprises on this list, including one very rare muscle car and a few EVs that are attainable to the affluent everyman.

Which one of these 1,000-hp cars would you want to see in your driveway?

The first one for the asterisk file, the Tesla Roadster isn’t actually on sale quite yet. But when it arrives, it’ll allegedly pack at least 1,000 hp courtesy of a tri-motor powertrain, with a 0-60 time of 1.9 seconds and a top speed exceeding 250 mph. The Roadster will cost about $200,000 if it ever hits showrooms.

Lamborghini’s newest supercar is also the company’s first plug-in-hybrid production car. With a 6.5-liter V12 engine supplemented by three electric motors, the Revuelto has a combined 1,001 hp and can hit 62 mph in just 2.5 seconds. And as a plug-in, that means you can drive the Revuelto exclusively on battery power for up to six miles.

Dodge is sending the Challenger muscle car out with a bang. The limited-edition Demon 170 is the most powerful production Challenger to date, packing a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine and up to 1,025 hp on E85 fuel. That immense power gives the Demon 170 a 0-60 time of 1.7 seconds on a prepped surface and an estimated top speed of 215 mph.

Historic French automaker Delage is back in business with the beautiful D12 hypercar. Powered by a 7.6-liter V12 engine, the Delage D12 has up to 1,010 hp, which gives it a 0-60 time of 2.4 seconds and a claimed top speed of 244 mph.

One of the least expensive ways into the four-digit club, the $104,990 Tesla Model S Plaid boasts 1,020 hp and a 0-60 time of 2.0 seconds. Its range doesn’t suffer much from the power, either. The EPA rates it at 396 miles per charge – though you’d probably have to drive a bit more sedately to hit that number.

Endlessly teased in Project One concept form, the Mercedes-AMG One borrows from the automaker’s experience in Formula 1. There’s a turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 mounted in the middle, augmented with a plug-in hybrid powertrain with electric motors on the turbocharger, front axle, and crankshaft. Total output is a staggering 1,063 hp, and a redline of 11,000 rpm is the stuff of racetrack dreams.

The Air Dream Edition model is the fastest, most powerful car Lucid currently builds. With a 118.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack and two electric motors, this version has 1,111 hp and 1,025 lb-ft, which helps propel the electric sedan to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds and on to a top speed of around 200 mph.

The Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne may not be the best-looking supercar in the world, but you can’t deny one thing: it packs a wallop. With 1,114 hp courtesy of an all-electric powertrain, the Carmen Boulogne will hit 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds, although its top speed is electronically limited to just 180 mph.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is one of the fastest and most expensive cars the British automaker has ever produced. Thanks to its hybridized, Cosworth-sourced V12 engine, the Valkyrie has an impressive output of 1,160 hp and 664 lb-ft, propelling it to a top speed of nearly 250 mph.

If you thought the Lucid Air Dream Edition was powerful, the upcoming Air Sapphire will have three electric motors and pack over 1,200 hp. That would make it the most powerful four-door on this list. With all that newfound power, the Sapphire should be able to hit 60 miles per hour in less than 2.0 seconds and continue on to a top speed of over 200 mph.

With four electric motor-generators – one at each wheel – the Nio EP9 is unlike many hypercars in that it’s a pure EV. With 1,341 instantaneous horses standing at the ready, the Nio EP9 is capable of lapping the Nurburgring in 6 minutes and 41.9 seconds. It’ll also hit nearly 200 mph flat out, with a 0-60 time of 2.7 seconds.

Czinger 21C

California-based boutique automaker Czinger arrived on the scene just a few years ago with its partially 3D-printed supercar the 21C. The base model has 1,250 hp thanks to its 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8, which yields a 60 time of just 1.9 seconds and a top speed of 281 mph. That already makes it one of the fastest cars on this list. But go for the V Max model and that output increases to 1350 hp.

With a twin-supercharged 5.8-liter V8, the Zenvo TSR-GT is the latest variant of a lineup that also includes the TSR-S and its handling-enhancing articulated rear wing – with more models on the way. The GT, however, focuses on straight-line speed, with low-drag bodywork that allows it to hit 263 mph. Its price of $1.8 million should come as no surprise.

The CC850 is the first of many Koenigsegg models with over 1,000 hp. With its twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 engine borrowed from the Jesko – another car on this list – the CC850 has 1,385 hp and an estimated top speed of 300 mph.

The Bugatti Chiron is one of the fastest cars ever built and an icon in every sense of the word. Its quad-turbocharged W16 engine gives delivers 1,479 hp and 1,180 lb-ft of torque, which propels the iconic hypercar to 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 261 mph.

Like every other member of the Chiron family tree, the Divo packs Bugatti’s ubiquitous quad-turbocharged W16 engine making 1,479 hp and 1,180 lb-ft. But the Divo is different – this Bug was made for the track. It has lighter wheels, a carbon fiber intercooler, and less sound deadening to save weight. But that extra downforce means a slightly less impressive top speed of just 236 mph.

The Bugatti Mistral is the automaker’s first drop-top vehicle on the Chiron platform. It too has 1,479 hp and 1,180 lb-ft courtesy of its quad-turbocharged W16 engine, but because of its open top, the Mistral tops out as a measly – by comparison – 261 mph.

As with every modern Chiron-based Bugatti, the limited Centodieci packs a quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine that gives it a whopping 1,578 horsepower. That means the Centodieci can hit 62 mph in just 2.4 seconds and a top speed of 240 mph.

The fastest and most powerful of all the Chiron-based Bugattis, the Chiron Super Sport 300+ has 1,600 hp and 1,180 lb-ft of torque, which means it can hit 60 in a blistering 2.3 seconds and an official top speed of 304.8 mph. Although some cars claim higher top speed, the Chiron Super Sport 300+ has actually done it.

Although the Gemera is a bit more powerful, the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is technically the fastest of the group. Its 1,600 hp and 1,106 lb-ft come from the same twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 engine found in the CC850, which gives it an estimated 0-60 time of 2.5 seconds and a whopping top speed of 330 mph.

The Gemera has just a bit more power than the CC850. With a twin-turbocharged 2.0-liter three-cylinder engine and three electric motors, the four-seat Koenigsegg packs 1,700 hp and 2,581 lb-ft, which allows this car to hit 60 in just 1.9 seconds and a top speed of 249 mph.

The shapely SSC Tuatara is a followup to the company’s Ultimate Aero, and it makes 1,750 hp on E85 or 1,350 on premium fuel. The twin-turbocharged 5.9-liter V8 has a flat-plane crank, allowing it to rev to 8,800 rpm. Its shapely looks were designed by Jason Castriota, whose credits also include the gorgeous, Ferrari Enzo–based Pininfarina P4/5.

With a twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V8 engine that produces 1,817 hp and 1,193 lb-ft of torque, the Hennessey Venom F5 is fast. The company estimates that the F5 can get to 60 in just 2.6 seconds and should be able to hit 311 mph flat out – which would make it one of the fastest cars in the world.

With 1,900 hp on tap from four electric motors, the Pininfarina Battista shares its powertrain and carbon fiber structure with the Rimac Nevera – which you’ll see in just a second. Don’t be surprised, then, that its performance figures are very similar: 0-60 in 1.9 seconds and outrageous, torque-vectoring handling. The Pininfarina sets itself apart with graceful, Italian curves befitting the legendary design house.

Meet the fastest electric car in the world, the Rimac Nevera. With a top speed of 258 mph, the Nevera shows what’s possible when you have four electric motors and a high-performance battery on board. Edgy, aerodynamic styling and a tech-focused interior complete the package of this hot Croatian hypercar.

The Aspark Owl is an obscure electric hypercar out of Japan that debuted in 2017 at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Like many others on this list, Aspark made our "Fastest Cars" list thanks to its four electric motors giving it 1,984 hp, a 249 mph top speed, and an outrageous 60 time of just 1.9 seconds.

Hyperion XP-1

The Hyperion XP-1 is the only car on this list powered by hydrogen. Introduced in concept form in 2022, the XP-1 has four electric motors with an estimated output of 2,000 hp. That gives it a reported 60 time of just 2.2 seconds, a top speed of 221 mph, and over 1,000 miles of range. But the XP-1 is still a concept – so we’ll believe these figures when we see it on the road.

With 2,000 hp courtesy of four electric motors generating 500 hp each (!), the electric Lotus Evija is a hypercar in every sense of the word. It takes less than three seconds for the Evija to reach 62 mph, and flat out, it will hit 217 mph.

The brand Dues doesn’t have the same name recognition as some of the other hypercar makers on this list, but the all-electric Vayanne concept touts 2,200 hp, a 0-60 time of just under 2.0 seconds, and a top speed of 248 mph. Deus plans to only produce 99 examples of the Vayanne hypercar with an on-sale date of 2025.

File this one with an asterisk, as the SP Automotive Chaos isn’t actually on sale yet, but when and if it hits the market, it’ll offer a promised 3,000 hp from a hybridized, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V10, propelling it to a theoretical top speed of 310 mph. The price for this Greek hypercar? A cool $14.4 million.

FAQs Which Cars Have 1,000 Horsepower? At least 30 supercars, hypercars, and EVs offer 1,000 hp in the year 2023, including vehicles from brands like Aston Martin, Bugatti, Lucid, Tesla, and many more. What Is The Highest Horsepower Car? Currently, the most powerful car (at least in concept form) is the SP Automotive Chaos, which promises 3,000 hp from its hybridized, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V10 engine and a top speed of 310 mph. Can A Hellcat Or Demon Have Over 1,000 Horsepower? Yes, the new Dodge Challenger Demon 170 has over 1,000 hp thanks to its upgraded supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. It can hit 60 in just 1.7 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph. Is 5,000 Horsepower Possible In A Car? The Devel Sixteen hypercar debuted in 2015 promising 5,000 hp from a V16 engine, but the car has yet to go into production in the eight years since it debuted.

