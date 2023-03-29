Listen to this article

It's not every day that Lamborghini debuts a new flagship supercar, so today is special. We had just over a decade with the Aventador, and now its successor is finally here. Say hello to the Revuelto, a two-seat hypercar that Lamborghini bills as the "near future" for high-performance motoring. There's plenty of tech in this new car, but if you aren't ready for a world without a bonkers V12 Lambo, trust us when we say you have nothing to fear.

There's much to discuss, most of which has already been previewed in Lamborghini's teasers for the powertrain, chassis, and interior. To refresh your memory, the heart of this flagship is a new 6.5-liter V12, supplemented by three electric motors to produce a combined 1,001 hp (1,000.7 to be specific). Power reaches all four wheels through a new eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and an all-electric mode for this plug-in hybrid is available. It utilizes a new monocoque chassis that Lamborghini says is the first to have a fully carbon-fiber front structure. The driver has numerous drive modes to choose from, 13 when all totaled up.

Lamborghini Revuelto

Performance-wise, 62 mph arrives in 2.5 seconds. 124 mph takes less than 7 seconds. Flat out, the latest Lambo will exceed 217 mph. And if you want to roll quietly through town, you can select all-electric mode for approximately six miles, provided the battery has a full charge.

That sums up the teasers we've seen in the last few weeks. We'll take a deeper dive into these subjects later on, but now, let's jump into something you haven't seen yet – the body.

Y Ask Why:

The Revuelto (pronounced rev-ew-EL-tow) represents a new design language for Lamborghini. Yes, there are plenty of wild angles and some classic elements baked into its shape, such as the Diablo's floating blade on the rear fenders and Murcielago's inclined front end. Looking at the Revuelto in profile, we wouldn't blame you if you felt major Aventador vibes, but through it all you'll see a recurring Y theme. Headlights and taillights have a Y structure. The large side air intakes point forward like an arrow, injecting more Y into the mix. The center of the dash incorporates a striking Y shape as well.

Why all the Y? Lamborghini associates this with modern "aerospace elements" and when you look at an F-35 Lightning II fighter jet, it makes a bit more sense. Combined with angular body lines and hexagonal patterns at the rear for the exhaust outlets, the Revuelto does have something of a stealth fighter feel about it. The whole aircraft theme isn't an accident either – Lamborghini refers to the Revuelto's driver as the pilot, with the passenger being the co-pilot. It's not all about the future, though. When pilot and co-pilot exit the vehicle, they still do it using scissor doors pioneered by the 50-year-old Lamborghini Countach.

The Revuelto's design isn't purely an exercise in science fiction. Side fins behind the front wheels are designed to help funnel air into the intakes along the concave of the door. The recessed roof channels air to the rear wing while also offering a bit more headroom for occupants inside. The front splitter distributes air away from the front wheels, while at the back, the wildest rear diffuser ever used on a Lambo is generates downforce while cooling the engine. The rear wing is active and automatically adjusts as needed for the situation, or it can be manually controlled between three modes for minimum or maximum downforce.

Does it make a difference? Compared to the Aventador Ultimae, Lamborghini says the Revuelto is 61 percent more efficient and generates 66 percent more downforce in high-load situations. That will certainly put its custom-made Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires to the test, staggered to measure 265/35-20 in front and 345/30-21 at the back. A larger wheel/tire combo with 265/30-21s at the front and 355/25-22s for the rear are available. And if you have trouble making decisions, you probably don't want to hear about the 400 various color choices available for the exterior. See, we told you there was much to discuss.

Interior Design:

As mentioned, the Y motif is present inside but it's the three digitals screens that stand out. None are large; the driver gets a 12.3-inch digital readout, with a very modest 8.4-inch portrait screen in the middle. However, the passenger gets a narrow 9.1-inch screen that also displays vital vehicle information. All three displays can be swiped to share info, with Lamborghini emphasizing the passenger's role as a co-pilot. By handling things such as climate functions, navigation, or music selection, the driver is left to focus on driving. And with seven drive settings with various sub-functions, there are 13 modes to choose from.

Lamborghini is also aiming to be more environmentally friendly (no, really) with the Revuelto. The automaker has new processes for manufacturing materials that are more efficient. Upholstery combines various leathers with microfiber made from recycled polyester. And similar to the exterior, there are no less than 70 color options available for the cockpit.

The V12 Is Alive And Well:

It's time to revisit the Revuelto's powertrain, because it's something. A 6.5-liter Lamborghini V12 sounds familiar, but this is an all-new engine that's both lighter and more powerful than its predecessor. It develops 813 horsepower at 9,250 rpm and 535 pound-feet, all without the need for turbochargers. On the hybrid side, there are two electric motors for the front wheels and a third motor mounted with the new eight-speed wet dual-clutch gearbox, another first for Lamborghini. It's mounted transerve behind the engine instead of in front, making room for the small 3.8 kWh battery pack in what used to be the transmission tunnel.

Yes, that battery is very small but it's enough to give the Revuelto an electric-only range of about six miles. It's also small enough for the engine to charge it back up in about six minutes. The idea here obviously isn't for frugal motoring, but instead as performance supplement to the engine with the added bonus of zero-emission operation to access areas where engine bans might be in place. With all-wheel drive capability, the Revuelto offers 1,001 hp to the ground, or a feather-light 180 hp in EV mode turning just the front wheels. Yes, the newest Lambo flagship has front-wheel drive.

Lamborghini will launch the Revuelto near the end of the year as a 2024MY in the United States, with pricing to be announced in due course.