France lost the World Cup final game on penalties against Argentina last night but the country has many other achievements to be proud of. Bugatti, one of the world’s most exclusive and exotic automakers, is based in Molsheim, Alsace, in France, and builds masterpieces such as the Centodieci. Created as a modern-day tribute to the EB110, that model is now out of production as the final example has been assembled and delivered to its new owner.

Putting an end to “a significant chapter in the modern era of Bugatti coachbuilding,” the last Centodieci features a Quartz White exterior with a black carbon finish across the lower sections of the body plus black matt grilles. A visual connection between the modern supercar and its predecessor is made with the light blue brake calipers and the Bugatti logo on the rear wing. Even more exposed this color is on the inside where the seats, roof liner, door panels, center console, and floormats are all finished in the same hue.

“The Centodieci brings together all of the components of the Bugatti brand into one extraordinary package: rarity, innovation, heritage, craftsmanship, and incomparable performance,” Christophe Piochon, President of Bugatti Automobiles, comments. “The entire limited production run of ten was so sought after by our customers that it was sold out before the Centodieci had even been officially revealed.”

The Centodieci is indeed extraordinary. The vintage-looking exterior is complemented by Bugatti’s now iconic 8.0-liter W16 quad-turbo engine, delivering 1,600 horsepower in this application. This makes it possible for the supercar to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) from a standstill in just 2.4 seconds, while the top speed is 236 mph (380 kph).

Now that all 10 examples of the Centodieci are completed, Bugatti will focus on assembling the remaining run of 100 Chiron models. The Bugatti Atelier in Molsheim will also work on the 99 units of the Mistral, followed by the 40 remaining examples of the track-only Bolide. All of the above models have a sold-out status.