Listen to this article

After a development delay and a long Last Call teaser campaign, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is finally here, and it boasts some jaw-dropping specs. When running on E85 fuel, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 makes 1,025 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 945 pound-feet of torque at 4,200 rpm. Even on E10 gasoline, the output is still 900 hp and 810 lb-ft.

When making the full 1,025 hp, the Demon 170 can hit 60 miles per hour in 1.66 seconds. It completes the quarter-mile in an NHRA-certified 8.91 seconds at 151.17 mph. You would probably need to be on a prepped drag strip to achieve these figures, according to Dodge boss Tim Kuniskis.

Gallery: 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

51 Photos

The 170 name refers to two things. It primarily comes from E85 ethanol being 170 proof. The other allusion is to the Dodge Direct Connection Hellephant C170 crate engine, which this model shares a little DNA with.

The Demonic Powertrain

This is not just a modded Demon. To achieve these impressive performance figures, Dodge had to replace nearly the entire driveline. The camshaft is the only major component that carries over from the engine. The supercharger displacement grows to 3.0 liters, versus 2.7 liters in the Demon, and the throttle body is 105 millimeters, instead of 92 mm on the previous model. This boost is now 21.3 psi, in comparison to 15.3 psi in the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody.

The Demon 170 has smart engine management that can tell what percentage of ethanol is in the gasoline. The system adjusts the fueling and spark timing to optimize the powertrain's output. There's even a display on the instrument panel that shows the ethanol proportion. The full 1,025 hp is available when the figure is over 65 percent.

The transmission continues to be an eight-speed automatic, and the Demon 170 gets an improved TransBrake 2.0. It allows the driver to mash the throttle and then pull a shift paddle to launch at the strip. Plus, a person can tune the torque output in tenth-of-a-second increments to adapt the system for putting the power down in precisely the quickest way.

Dodge Direct Connection accessories will let drag-racing-focused customers order parts like a harness bar, carbon-fiber rear seat delete panel, and even a parachute.

The Rest Of The Package

A set of 315/50R17 Mickey Thompson ET Street R drag radials at the rear puts the power down. In front, there's skinnier 245/55R18 rubber. However, these tires don't work well if the weather is wet or cold, so Dodge is offering an optional wheel-and-tire package for times when drag radials aren't appropriate.

Buyers can shed significant weight by getting another optional set of wheels that mix forged aluminum and carbon fiber. With them, the Demon 170 sheds 20.12 pounds at the front and 11.98 pounds at the back over a Challenger Redeye Widebody.

The suspension consists of adaptive Bilstein shocks that raise the rear by 0.39 inches. The Drag Mode setting tweaks the setup to make the front firmer while softening the rear. Compared to a Challenger Hellcat Redeye Widebody, the 170 also has softer springs and sway bars that improve the weight transfer during a launch.

Devilish Looks

The design at the front largely comes from the previous Demon, but the 170 doesn't have fender flares – a change that saves 16 pounds. A new badge features a 170 neck tattoo and yellow eyes, which alludes to the E85 fuel.

The Demon 170 is available in 14 exterior colors, including the heritage shades B5 Blue, Plum Crazy purple, and Sublime green. All of them are available with Satin Black just on the hood or on the hood, roof, and trunk.

Inside, buyers can get the Demon 170 with just a cloth-upholstered driver's seat and no rear bench. To limit weight, it's possible to specify to get a car without trunk carpet, sound insulation, and a two-speaker stereo.

For folks who want luxury with their muscle, a mix of black Alcantara and Laguna leather is available. This setup also has heated and ventilated chairs, a heated steering wheel, and an 18-speaker stereo. A sunroof is an option.

Summoning The Demon

The Demon 170 retails for $96,666 before the destination fee. Dodge plans to make 3,300 of them – 3,000 for the United States and 300 for Canada. However, the final number will depend on production capacity because the company will only make them from July to December 31, 2023.

Dodge will begin taking orders on March 27, 2023. The company will prioritize orders that dealers make at MSRP in an effort to deter markups. Interested buyers can view the available dealer allocations now at DodgeGarage.com.

Owners of an original 2018 Challenger SRT Demon will be able to request a Demon 170 VIN number that will match the earlier model. For example, if someone has the 47th Demon, that person can get the 47th 170.

Buyers get a package that includes a Demon-styled decanter with the owner’s name and vehicle VIN engraved, Demon-badged coasters and whiskey cubes, rocks glasses, Demon 170 supercharger badge cover, and an illustration on the inside top of the pack's cover.