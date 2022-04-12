There's no question that Lucid shook the pillars of the world with its Air Dream Edition. Delivering 1,111 horsepower (828 kW) and an EPA-estimated range of 520 miles, it has no rival for distance and is among the quickest production cars in the world. Of course, you can't get the Dream Edition – the $169,000 flagship sold out nearly a year ago. But this summer you can get the 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance model for $10,000 more.

As you might expect, this new model slots just above the Air Grand Touring. Power is up – way up – to 1,050 hp (783 kW) but the consequence is a lower 446-mile EPA-estimated range when equipped with 21-inch wheels. By comparison, the Air Grand Touring can achieve 516 miles on a single charge with 19-inch wheels, or 469 on 21-inches. Lucid doesn't list a 19-inch wheel option for the Grand Touring Performance.

We mentioned power is way up. Lucid now says the Air Grand Touring is rated at 819 hp (611 kW), so the Performance model basically adds the equivalent of a Honda Civic Si with a bit of change for good measure. It's enough for the luxury sedan to reach 60 mph in 2.6 seconds, and with Lucid's 900-volt architecture underneath the skin, it can reclaim 300 miles of range in 21 minutes with a 350 kW fast charger.

"Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance answers the strong demand we continue to see for higher-performance versions of the Lucid Air," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid Group. "The remarkable speed with which we are able to conceive and bring this model to market is possible only because of Lucid's high degree of vertical integration and in-house production of our proprietary EV powertrain and battery pack technology."

We suspect some readers will note that, at 1,050 hp, the Air Grand Touring Performance is slightly less powerful than the Dream Edition. It also doesn't have the Dream's 520-mile range when equipped with 19-inch wheels, though an apples-to-apples comparison with 21-inchers brings that down to 451 miles. 0-60 mph performance is virtually equal, so in many ways, the Air Grand Touring Performance could be considered a Dream Edition alternative. However, with a starting price of $179,000, it's impossible to ignore the $10,000 increase for a vehicle offering a bit less power and range.

Lucid says the Air Grand Touring Performance will go on sale in June 2022 for the United States, and August 2022 for Canada.