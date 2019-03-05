Bugatti pulled the cover off its bespoke La Voiture Noire at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Outside of an outrageous exterior, highlighted by an aggressive front fascia, quad exhaust tips, and a massive illuminated "Bugatti" badge out back, the La Voiture Noire is the most expensive new car ever. With a selling price of $18.7 million (and an asking price of $12.5 million), it snubs its nose at other less-expensive one-offs.

But if the Bugatti La Voiture Noire is now the most expensive new car, what vehicles does it surpass? Well, one-offs from Rolls-Royce and Mercedes-Benz aren't far behind in price, and even some of the La Voiture Noire's siblings make the list. Take a look at our list of the 10 most expensive new cars ever.