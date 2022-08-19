Listen to this article

The California-based supercar maker Czinger Vehicles uses The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week to make two big announcements. The company unveiled the four-seat Hyper GT and the high-speed 21C V Max.

Czinger says the Hyper GT represents the company's new design direction. The company wants it to have the classic appearance of a coupe but with the ability to carry four people. The vehicle has large gullwing doors to make entering the cabin easier.

The automaker isn't detailing the Hyper GT's powertrain. The only info available is that it's a hybrid with an in-house design. More details are coming as Czinger finalizes the vehicle. There's no info about when the model might be on sale.

Previously, company founder Keven Czinger offered Motor1.com some hints about the Hyper GT before we saw it: "That will be a four-seater vehicle at a lower price. Higher volume, but still very exclusive. More volume by our standards."

The 21C V Max takes the company's existing 21C (above) and revises the exterior for reduced drag. The changes include getting rid of the front splitter and the big rear wing. Czinger claims the model is a leader among hypercars in terms of acceleration to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) and 250 mph (402 kph), in addition to the quarter-mile time. However, the company isn't publishing any of these figures at this time.

Like the standard 21C, the Vmac uses a 2.88-liter twin-turbo V8 and two electric motors to make a total of 1,250 horsepower (932 kilowatts). The standard model reaches 62 mph in 1.9 seconds and covers the quarter-mile in 8.1 seconds.

Inside, the 21C has tandem seating for its two occupants. There's lots of carbon fiber in the cabin, and the vehicle comes with a set of bespoke luggage.

Czinger only plans to build 80 units of the 21C. Buyers can choose the high-downforce standard model or the low-drag V Max. The company plans to start deliveries in late 2023.

By 2030, Czinger wants to offer six or seven models available, and each of them will be in a different segment.