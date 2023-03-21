Listen to this article

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 just debuted with an earth-pounding 1,025 horsepower and 945 pound-feet of torque when running on E85 fuel. It can hit 60 miles per hour in 1.66 seconds and cover a quarter-mile in 8.91 seconds.

These figures are undoubtedly impressive, but the numbers become more extraordinary when you find out how much Dodge does to the muscle car's drivetrain to make this possible.

First, let's look at how the Demon 170 compares to the Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak and the original Challenger SRT Demon in terms of their specs.

2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Horsepower 1,025 hp when running on E85 797 hp 840 hp when running on 100+ octane gasoline Torque 945 lb-ft 707 lb-ft 770 lb-ft 0-60 mph 1.66 seconds 3.4 seconds 2.3 seconds Factory-Claimed Quarter-Mile Time 8.91 seconds 10.8 seconds 9.65 seconds Price $96,666 $88,730 $84,995 (when new)

Gallery: 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

51 Photos

Like many previous iterations of the modern Dodge Challenger with the Hellcat-derived engine, the Demon 170 uses a supercharged 6.2-liter V8. However, the camshaft is the only significant engine part that carries over from earlier versions.

The overhauled engine includes high-strength steel bolts and billet steel main caps with fasteners that provide a 44 percent increase in clamping over the Redeye models. This is necessary because the cylinder pressures at around 2,500 psi are 32 percent higher than a Redeye. Tweaks to the valvetrain and spark plugs let this muscle car handle E85 fuel.

The Demon 170's engine management system can adapt to different types of fuel. On E10, the powerplant makes 900 hp and 810 lb-ft. A gauge on the instrument panel tells the driver the percentage of ethanol in the gas. The full 1,025 hp is available when it's 65 percent or more.

Gallery: 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak

11 Photos

The Demon 170 adopts a 3.0-liter supercharger instead of the 2.7-liter displacement from the original Demon and some subsequent models. The part is a modified version of the piece from the Hellephant C170 crate engine. The boost rises to 21.3 psi, versus 15.3 psi in the Hellcat Redeye Widebody. The throttle body expands to 105 millimeters versus 92 mm from some earlier variants.

To handle this power, Dodge reinforces the entire driveline. The rear prop shaft is 30 percent stronger than the one the original Demon has. The axle housing at the back uses hot isostatic pressing to eliminate porosity in the castings, and this contributes to a 53-percent stronger part.

The Demon 170 introduces the TransBrake 2.0 to upgrade the version from the original Demon. It is driver configurable to enable dialing in the right amount of torque for specific track conditions.

Gallery: 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

170 Photos

The Demon 170's suspension has springs and shocks that are softer than previous models. Revised rear wheel camber increases the size of the contact patch under load over a Hellcat Redeye Widebody.

Depending on the specification, the Demon 170 can weigh 157 pounds less than a Hellcat Redeye Widebody. A buyer can get the new machine with wheels that are carbon fiber and aluminum to drop 20.12 pounds in front and 11.98 pounds at the back. There's also an available cabin without passenger or rear seats, trunk carpeting, or sound deadening. It comes with fabric upholstery and a two-speaker stereo.

Demon 170 production begins this summer. Prices start at $96,666 before the destination fee. The company intends to make 3,300 of them – 3,000 for the United States and 300 for Canada.