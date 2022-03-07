Car collector Michael Fux took delivery of the first Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne to come to the United States during the recent Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance. The electric supercar is in the custom purple shade Ocean Song Rose, which is a vibrant color that Fux puts on a lot of the vehicles in his garage.

The Ocean Song Rose color comes from the carbon fiber body panels with a layer of Alutex over the top. This allows for seeing the carbon weave underneath the purple shade. As an accent, the exterior of Fux's Carmen Boulogne has subtle stripes along the sides in the color Birkigt White.

Gallery: Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne At The Amelia

14 Photos

This Carmen Boulogne rides on highly polished aluminum wheels. To match the rest of the body, the slots around the rim have Ocean Song Rose trim around them.

Inside, the upholstery is mostly Birkigt White, but there is Ocean Song Rose piping throughout the cabin, including on the seats and door panels. The stitching throughout the cabin also has the purple color.

The Hispano Suiza Carmen making 1,006 horsepower (750 kilowatts) debuted in 2019. The company showed off the Boulogne version in 2020 as a variant capable of making a total of 1,114 hp (831 kW). The hotter model can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.6 seconds. Components like revised suspension components, a new sub-chassis, and a carbon roof let this one wight 132 pounds (60 kilograms) less than the regular model of the supercar.

Gallery: Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne Amelia Island Official Photos

28 Photos

The EV system consists of an 80-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion-polymer battery pack. The company estimates the range to be in excess of 249 miles (400 kilometers).

The Boulogne's name comes from the French town that's the location of the George Boillot Cup. A Hispano Suiza H6 Coupé won the event there in 1921, 1922, and 1923.

Hispano Suiza plans to make 19 units of the standard Carmen and 5 more in Boulogne spec. Prices for the more powerful model reportedly start at €1.65 million ($1.8 million) at current exchange rates. The company doesn't say whether Fux's customization increases that price.