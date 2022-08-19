Listen to this article

It's hard to believe that 20 years have passed since the first Koenigsegg CC8 hit the streets. That legacy is honored here with the Koenigsegg CC850, a vehicle that looks nearly identical to the trend-setting supercar from 2002. However, it's very different underneath, and that includes a gated six-speed manual shifter (with a clutch) to operate the nine-speed transmission. Wait, what?

We will explain momentarily, but first, let's give you some numbers. Information is still thin on the CC850, but Koenigsegg says its twin-turbocharged V8 engine is sourced from the Jesko, generating 1,385 horsepower (1,033 kilowatts) in this application when running E85 fuel. On normal gasoline, the power drops to only 1,185 hp (884 kW). Maximum torque is 1,022 pound-feet (1,385 Newton-meters) and oddly enough, the CC850's weight is 1,385 kilograms (3,053 pounds). It seems Koenigsegg is fond of 1,385.

This is a breaking story. New information will be added as it becomes available.