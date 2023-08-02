With summer in full swing, more and more automakers are rolling out their new vehicles for the 2024 model year. Some have already hit the market while others are scheduled to head to dealerships over the next few months. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 25 new cars, trucks, SUVs, and EVs that you’ll be able to get your hands on relatively soon.

Big-name brands like BMW, Chevrolet, and Ford are well-represented on this list with fresh products on the way for 2024. More EVs will make their way to the market, as well, and even a few brand-new sports cars are coming soon.

On-Sale Date: Early 2024

Price: $60,000 (est.)

Acura is reviving the ZDX nameplate in the form of its first-ever electric SUV. Scheduled to debut early in 2024, the new Acura ZDX will have a more traditional shape than its wacky predecessor, as well as a Google-based infotainment system. Early estimates put the pricing near the $60,000 mark.

On-Sale Date: Fall 2023

Price: $250,000 (est.)

The new Aston Martin DB12’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine gives it a whopping 671 horsepower and a 0-60 time of just 3.5 seconds, while its new adaptive suspension and lavish interior help settle down the ride for cruising around town. The DB12 is an excellent GT car – but it won’t be cheap. Pricing estimates put the DB12 at around $250,000.

On-Sale Date: Fall 2023

Price: $126,895 / $127,800

The Audi RS6 Avant Performance and RS7 Performance bring, well, more performance to the table for 2024. Both of these cars use a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine good for 621 horsepower and 625 pound-feet, helping rocket them to 60 miles per hour in just 3.3 seconds. The RS6 is actually the more affordable of the two, asking $126,895 with the destination fee included, while the RS7 costs $127,800. Both of these cars go on sale this fall.

On-Sale Date: Fall 2023

Price: $66,800 / $57,900

The new BMW 5 Series is joined by an all-electric i5 for the first time. These two luxury sedans boast bold new exterior designs complete with a dramatic front fascia, lots of gloss black plastic, and a sharp new body profile. For now, the 540i is the most powerful gas model, boasting 375 hp, while the electric i5 delivers up to 590 hp with the i5 M60. Both of these sedans go on sale this fall, with the standard 5 Series asking $57,900 and the i5 EV costing $66,800.

On-Sale Date: Late 2023

Price: $38,000 (est.)

The Buick Envision received a bold redesign for the 2024 model year, complete with a more upscale Avenir trim and, for the first time, Super Cruise hands-free driver assist. There’s still plenty we don’t know about the updated Envision, but Buick promises full details before the luxury SUV goes on sale sometime before the end of the year.

On-Sale Date: Late 2023 / Early 2024

Price: $315,000 (est.)

The stunning Cadillac Celestiq will hit the road officially in 2024. With an estimated price tag of around $315,000, the luxury EV should make around 600 hp with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup, giving it an estimated 0-60 time of 3.8 seconds. Expect the total driving range to be just over 300 miles.

On-Sale Date: Early 2024

Price: $36,000 (est.)

The Traverse got a major glow-up for the 2024 model year. The updated SUV boasts a handsome exterior design with a rugged new Z71 trim designed for (light) off-roading and a more premium interior complete with a sizeable 17.7-inch infotainment touchscreen. Pricing details won’t be available until later in the year, but the 2024 Traverse goes on sale early in 2024.

On-Sale Date: Summer 2023

Price: $32,515 / $44,090

Ford updated its entire Mustang lineup for 2024 The base Mustang keeps its turbocharged 2.3-liter engine and the GT still uses a 5.0-liter V8, though both engines are technically new and have more power than before. The base Mustang is $32,515 with the destination fee included, while the GT costs $44,090.

On-Sale Date: Summer 2023

Price: $60,850

A powerful new trim joins the Ford Mustang lineup for 2024: Dark Horse. This pony car packs a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine good for 500 hp and features a few exterior design tweaks as well as major upgrades inside. You can take one home this summer for just over $60,000.

On-Sale Date: Early 2024

Price: $45,000 (est.)

Honda will bring its first electric SUV to the US in the form of the Prologue. Sharing an Ultium platform with GM, the new Prologue could have north of 300 miles of range (depending on the spec), with an estimated starting price of around $45,000. Expect to see it on sale by early next year.

On-Sale Date: Late 2023 / Early 2024

Price: $30,000 (est.)

Hyundai just pulled the wrap off the 2024 Sante Fe, which trades the current vehicle's generic crossover look for a more rugged Land Rover vibe. No details on drivetrains or pricing are available yet, but Hyundai is planning a full launch party in August.

On-Sale Date: Now

Price: $37,335 / $54,550

For 2024 the Kia Telluride receives minor styling changes that give the SUV a more rugged look. These tweaks include amber daytime running lights on all models and a switch from dark metallic trim to black gloss. But perhaps the biggest change is the slight price increase across its trims. The entry-level, front-wheel-drive LX starts at $37,355 while the top-tier SX-Prestige X-Pro trim starts at $54,550.

On-Sale Date: Late 2023

Price: $60,000 (est.)

The Lexus GX was long overdue for a makeover. The 2024 model arrives with an excellent boxy design and new features that make it even more capable off-road. It comes with a twin-turbo V6 engine with 349 hp, an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case, and a locking rear differential on certain trims. The Lexus GX doesn’t go on sale until later in the year, and Lexus should release pricing closer to that on-sale date.

On-Sale Date: Late 2023

Price: $100,000 (est.)

The Lotus Eletre may share a brand name with some of the most iconic British sports cars of all time, but the electric SUV is a far cry from its distant relatives. With 603 hp courtesy of a 112.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack and two electric motors, the Eletra can hit 60 in 4.5 seconds and offers an estimated 310 miles of range. But this EV isn’t cheap; estimates suggest it could cost nearly $100,000 when it goes on sale later this year.

On-Sale Date: Late 2023

Price: $55,000 (est.)

With the death of the RX L comes the new and much improved Lexus TX three-row SUV. Based on the Toyota Grand Highlander, the TX comes with a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 275 hp or a plug-in powertrain at the top of the lineup good for 406 hp and 33 miles of electric range. No pricing for the new Lexus TX yet, but the three-row goes on sale later this year.

On-Sale Date: Early 2024

Price: $55,000 (est.)

Rather than having a C-Class Coupe and E-Class Coupe together in the same lineup, Mercedes combined the pair into one big-ish two-door dubbed the CLE. It comes with a twin-turbo inline-six good for 375 hp on the top trim, as well as a handsome 12.3-inch touchscreen with MBUX software inside. You’ll have to wait until early 2024 to get your hands on this one, with a pricing announcement expected closer to the end of the year.

On-Sale Date: Late 2023

Price: $60,000 (est.)

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is all new for 2024, boasting an EQ-inspired exterior design, a cabin flush with lavish materials, and a massive center display. The base model gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with 255 hp while the optional inline-six offers up 375 hp. The new E-Class is expected to go on sale later this year, but no pricing details have been released yet.

2024 McLaren 750S

On-Sale Date: Now

Price: $324,000

The McLaren 750S may not look all that different from the outgoing 720S, but this new supercar packs 740 hp thanks to an updated twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine. That means it can hit 60 in just 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 206 mph. You can order one right now, but it ain't cheap – the 720S costs $324,000 in the US.

On-Sale Date: Fall 2023

Price: $23,000 (est.)

The compact Nissan Sentra was updated for the 2024 model year with a new grille design, fresh wheel options, and a new SV Premium package that adds an eight-speaker Bose sound system, integrated side-mirror turn signals, and Nissan’s Intelligent Around View Monitor. The new Sentra still doesn’t have a price or an on-sale date, but expect both in the next few months.

On-Sale Date: Late 2023

Price: $65,000 (est.)

Nissan quietly debuted the Z Nismo in a quick 44-second teaser video back in July that showed the sports car drifting around the desert. Now we have all the details – including the fact that it will be an automatic-only affair. The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 makes 420 hp, with other performance tweaks that make this car track-capable. The Nissan Z Nismo is expected to go on sale later this year.

On-Sale Date: Now

Price: $26,290 / $33,290

The new Subaru Crosstrek may not look all that different, but the 2024 model has a few significant upgrades. The base model has an adequate 152 hp from its 2.0-liter engine while the Sport trim has a more robust 182 hp courtesy of a 2.5-liter unit. At the top of the range, buyers can now select the Wilderness model, complete with 9.3 inches of ground clearance and a handful of other rugged upgrades that make the compact crossover even more capable.

On-Sale Date: Early 2024

Price: $55,000 (est.)

The Toyota Land Cruiser is back in the US. The retro-tinged off-roader packs a turbocharged and hybridized 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with 326 hp, plus 8.7 inches of ground clearance, and up to a 31-degree approach angle. Toyota says the new Land Cruiser will cost somewhere in the mid-$50,000 range when it goes on sale early next year.

On-Sale Date: Late 2023

Price: $30,000 (est.)

The Toyota Tacoma was one of the most anticipated debuts of 2023 (so far). With a bold new look that makes the compact truck even more rugged, an interior heavy with tech, and a 326-hp hybrid powertrain, this new Taco could be the best one yet. There are still no details on pricing, but the truck should go on sale before the end of the year.

On-Sale Date: Late 2023

Price: $34,950

Volvo’s smallest and most affordable model is the all-electric EX30. At just $34,950, the base EX30 has 268 hp from a single rear-mounted electric motor and an estimated 275 miles of range with the Extended Range option. The more powerful version has 422 hp and can hit 60 in just 3.4 seconds, making this Volvo's fastest-accelerating production car ever. You can reserve an EX30 now, but it officially goes on sale in the US later this year.

On-Sale Date: Summer 2024

Price: $55,000 (est.)

The ID. Buzz is finally making its way stateside with the long-wheelbase model – the only trim that will be available in the US for now. Slated to go on sale summer of 2024 (either as a late 2024 or early 2025 model year vehicle), the ID. Buzz LWB has up to 282 hp. Details like price, range, and availability are still unknown but expect the ID. Buzz to be available between early next year and summer.