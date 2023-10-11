The next-generation BMW X2 has arrived, bringing more space and features to the compact SUV segment. There's a literal cost for the changes, however, and it's not cheap. You'll pay $5,400 more for the least expensive model compared to last year, which now starts at $42,000 on the dot. Add in the $995 destination charge and you get the 2024 BMW X2's MSRP of $42,995.

What do you get for your money? Quite a bit, actually, starting with all-wheel drive. For now at least, the starter X2 is the xDrive28i, turning all four wheels with an upgraded 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mill making 241 horsepower. We contacted BMW to ask about the possibility of a lower-priced front-wheel drive sDrive coming later, but the automaker declined to comment on future trims. Previously, the cheapest all-paw X2 was $38,600 before destination, so we're still talking about a healthy year-over-year jump.

Other standard-issue upgrades include BMW's curved display, incorporating a 10.7-inch center infotainment screen with a 10.25-inch driver screen in a single piece of glass. It runs iDrive 9, and you'll find a plethora of driver-assist systems including automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, and parking assist. It rides on 19-inch wheels and shifts gears through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The other X2 available at launch is the sporty M35i, starting at $52,395 with destination charges included. Its turbocharged four-pot is tuned to deliver 312 hp and 295 pound-feet of torque, shooting the small crossover to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds according to BMW. As you would expect, the M-kissed (not full-fat) model also gets bigger brakes, upgraded exhaust, the Adaptive M suspension, and larger 20-inch wheels, among other items.

Of course, all X2s are now larger and not just by a teeny bit. Compared to the outgoing generation, the 2024 X2 is 7.6 inches longer with a wheelbase stretched by nearly an inch. That results in approximately 52 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded. When up, there's 25.3 cubic feet of space in the rear and more legroom for everyone.

A full online configurator isn't available yet, so at this time we don't have pricing for options and packages. Expect that to come closer to the X2's on-sale date. In the meantime, you can see it in person at the rebranded Tokyo Motor Show, now called the Japan Mobility Show, later in October.