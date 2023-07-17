Chevrolet introduces today the all-new 2024 Traverse. The three-row SUV that will go on sale in early 2024 gets a fresh look inside and out and will be available in a new, rugged Z71 trim.

The Traverse Z71 has a wider track and more than one inch of increased ground clearance, which Chevy pairs with all-terrain tires wrapped around unique 18-inch wheels and a trim-exclusive twin-clutch, all-wheel-drive system. It has an improved approach angle thanks to its unique fascia and red tow hooks poking through.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Traverse Z71

20 Photos

The SUV manages rough terrain with unique dampers and hydraulic rebound control. The new Traverse offers driver-selectable drive modes, including a Terrain Mode, with available hill descent control.

The Traverse RS is again available with unique badging and new, high-gloss black 22-inch aluminum wheels, which Chevy pairs with black accents on the grille, roof rails, and moldings. It even has a walk-up lighting animation for approaching owners. Inside, the Traverse RS features a flat-bottom, three-spoke steering wheel, with the automaker finishing the cabin in Jet Black and red accents.

The 2024 Traverse will also be available in the LS and LT trims. Powering the 2024 lineup will be a new turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine making an estimated 315 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. The 3.6-liter V6 of the current model delivers 310 hp and 266 pound-feet of torque.

An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, powering the front wheels. All-wheel drive is available, with the Traverse Z71 featuring the exclusive twin-clutch system. It has a 5,000-pound max towing capacity, and the SUV rolls into the next model year with two new exterior colors: Lakeshore Blue and Harvest Bronze.

The entry-level LS comes standard with eight seats thanks to the second and third-row bench seats. Eight seats are also available on the LT, but this trim comes standard with seven-passenger seating along with the Z71 and RS trims, which feature second-row captain’s chairs.

Buyers who get the Traverse RS get one-touch folding second-row and power-folding third-row seats as standard. Folding all the chairs makes available 97.6 cubic feet of cargo space, which the company makes accessible with the available AutoSense liftgate, a first for the SUV.

A 17.7-inch infotainment screen dominates the dashboard, which Chevy says is more than 75 percent larger than the largest available screen in the 2023 model. Six USB ports are standard, with wireless charging and WiFi hotspot capability available. The driver gets to look at a larger 11.0-liter digital instrument display.

The Traverse features a pass-through center console, with the electronic transmission shifter mounted on the column. The automaker makes heated front and second-row outboard seats, a heated steering wheel, and heated outside mirrors also available. Super Cruise is also available on the model.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Traverse RS

17 Photos

The LS and LT will be available with Midnight and Sport Edition upgrades. The Traverse has new front and rear lighting with LEDs as standard. It comes with several standard safety and driver assistance technologies along with Chevy Safety Assist that includes automatic emergency braking, follow distance indicator, forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, high beam assist, and front pedestrian and bicyclist breaking.

Chevy won’t release pricing information until closer to the start of production, and it will go on sale in early 2024. The 2023 Traverse LS FWD starts at $35,915 (prices include the $1,395 destination charge). The RS starts at $46,440.