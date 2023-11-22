Mini is ready to launch the overhauled Countryman in the United States and there are radical changes in the lineup for the 2025 model year. The base and most affordable Countryman on this side of the pond is now the Countryman S All4, which replaces the Countryman Cooper as the previous entry-level offering. This move brings a major increase in power but also a notable price hike.

The 2025 Countryman S All4 starts at $39,895 with destination and handling included. As a reminder, the outgoing model kicked off at $33,645 but it had just 134 horsepower on tap. The newer model comes with a 2.0-liter turbo-four, generating 241 hp in US specification. As a side note, the same vehicle has 218 hp in Europe due to the stricter emissions regulations.

Gallery: 2024 Mini Countryman S ALL4

14 Photos

Another important upgrade from last year’s base model is the addition of a standard all-wheel drive on the 2025 Countryman. The 2024 model had a 1.5-liter engine under the hood sending power only to the front wheels. The new generation crossover comes with Mini’s All4 system, featuring an electronic control of the power between the front and rear wheels depending on the road conditions.

If you want more power, you should probably consider the range-topping Countryman John Cooper Works. It made its US debut just earlier this month, bringing a more powerful 2.0-liter turbo four-pot mated to an all-wheel-drive system. The output is 312 hp and the prices start at $47,895 with destination and handling fees included, making it significantly more expensive than its predecessor, which started at $44,795 for the 2024 model year.

Mini says it will start production of the new Countryman S All4 for the US market in March 2024. The first customer examples are expected to arrive in early May next year. The automaker plans the same launch scheme for the JCW model, too. In the fall of 2024, Mini will start deliveries of the all-electric Countryman. More information on the electric crossover is expected in the coming weeks or months.