We're closing in on the halfway point of 2023, which means the door is also closing on a number of vehicles as automakers have already begun rolling out their new products for 2024. That means many of the cars, trucks, and SUVs that we love so much won't make it to next year.

Luxury brands like Audi and Mercedes-Benz are putting multiple cars to rest as they prep new products, while American automakers like Chrysler and Dodge have at least one vehicle going the way of the dodo as many automakers prep for the upcoming EV onslaught. Even a few supercars won’t stick around to next year, some destined to be replaced by more powerful models.

More cars will join this list as the year goes on. But for now, let's say our goodbyes and remember those vehicles we've lost.

Audi's enduring supercar is finally reaching the end of the line. With the 2023 GT RWD model announced for the US (and priced at a cool $251,395), production of the R8 is officially winding down after 16 years spanning two generations.

The Audi TT will say its goodbyes after 25 years. The iconic sports car survived two and a half decades before the automaker made the decision to move on from the nameplate. Buyers in the UK will see a Final Edition model for 2023, while the RS Heritage Edition introduced last year will be the last of its kind for the US.

Chrysler is rolling out just a few thousand examples of the 300 sedan for the 2023 model year; only 2,300 units are available for buyers this year in both V8 and V6 variants. This 300, though, marks the end of the line for the muscle car after this generation survived 18 years following its debut for the 2005 model year.

Dodge is reluctantly discontinuing the Challenger as the automaker moves to electrification, specifically with the arrival of the new Charger Daytona SRT EV. As one final act, though, Dodge released a variety of "Last Call" special edition Challengers, including the limited Demon 170 with 1,025 horsepower and a ridiculous 0-60 time of just 1.7 seconds.

Like the Challenger, Dodge is discontinuing the Charger sedan. The Charger sedan has been a staple in the Dodge lineup since its debut in 2006, with some truly awesome models like the Scat Pack, the Hellcat, and the Hellcat Redeye in that successful 17-year production run.

Dodge Hellcat Models

But it's not just the Challenger and Charger names that will be discontinued after the 2023 model year – Dodge is killing the entire Hellcat line, too. Reports indicate that the final Hellcat engine will be built later this year with the iconic supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine being phased out.

Say arrivederci to the lovely Ferrari Portofino M as it’s set to be replaced by the Roma Spider in 2024. The Roma Spider boasts a more-powerful twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine that gives it 612 horsepower and 561 pound-feet of torque, and it offers a traditional cloth roof as opposed to the Portofino’s convertible hardtop, which helps with weight.

Although Ford hasn’t sold the Fiesta in the US since 2019, the seventh-generation model was available in Europe – but now it's being discontinued, too. Ford plans to fill its spot in the lineup with an all-electric version of the Puma crossover, with the last few examples of the Fiesta expected to roll out of Ford’s German factory in June.

Although it was rumored that the Kia Stinger would be discontinued before the 2023 model year, the sporty sedan is at least sticking around for another short run before production ends in 2024. As a sendoff to the Stinger, Kia introduced a Tribute Edition model with Moonscape matte paint and new 19-inch wheels, with only 1,000 units planned worldwide.

McLaren has already shut the door on the 720S sports car with production quietly coming to an end late last year. But the supercar maker already has a successor on the way dubbed the 750S – and it’s sold out until late next year. The 750S will reportedly have up to 740 hp and could debut as early as this month.

Mercedes is trimming down its lineup pretty dramatically. Last year the company discontinued the A-Class and CLS, and now the C-Class Cabriolet is next in line. The timeline isn’t totally clear, but reports suggest the C-Class convertible will be discontinued sometime between 2023 and 2024, meaning it likely won’t survive through the 2024 model year.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe

The C-Class convertible won’t be the only discontinued version of the compact luxury car. Mercedes also plans to kill off the C-Class Coupe at the same time, leaving only the sedan in the lineup for the foreseeable future.

The E-Class Cabriolet will follow the C-Class convertible on its way out the door with the larger two-door also being discontinued. It will follow the same timeline as the C-Class, with production slated to end sometime between this year and next.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe

And of course, just like the C-Class, Mercedes-Benz is also killing the E-Class Coupe sometime between now and 2024. With those two two-doors being discontinued, that means the updated AMG GT – whenever it debuts – will be the only true coupe in the lineup, not counting the many four-door "coupes."

Nissan's full-size Maxima will reach the end of the line before the end of 2023. It was rumored that Nissan would replace the Maxima will a full-size EV last year, but with no new electric sedan on the way anytime soon, Nissan has quietly killed the Maxima prior to the 2024 model year.

FAQs What Are Discontinued Cars? A discontinued car is any vehicle that the company will no longer manufacture after the most recent model year, either due to slow sales or an upcoming replacement with a new name. Is It Ok To Buy Cars That Are Discontinued? Yes. When a car has been discontinued that typically means that the dealership is looking to replace it with something newer – meaning you could potentially snag a deal on one of the recently continued vehicles on this list. Why Were So Many Cars Discontinued In 2023? Many automakers are transitioning to EVs and hybrid vehicles, meaning that many of their traditional gas-powered vehicles will have to be replaced.

