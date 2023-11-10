Kia unveiled a refreshed version of the Sorento in South Korea in July this year and that SUV featured a completely redesigned front fascia and an updated interior. At the time, we expected the revised model to hit the North American market for the 2024 model year but it turns out we’ll have to wait at least one more year to see it Stateside. Kia has just unveiled the 2024 Sorento for the United States and it is basically the pre-facelift version of the family hauler.

The South Korean automaker admits there are just minimal changes for the new model year. Even though some of the official press photos of the 2024 Sorento depict a Runway Red example of the SUV, this color is no longer available for both the Sorento Hybrid and Sorento PHEV. A new Gravity Blue color replaces the red hue in combination with a Navy interior color pack, which includes special perforated leather for the seats and a hint of clue on the steering wheel. Also, the models previously equipped with a black headliner now receive a new gray headliner.

Gallery: 2024 Kia Sorento Hybrid

12 Photos

On the tech front, there are zero changes. The Sorento Hybrid continues to be powered by a 1.6-liter direct injection gas engine supported by an electric motor for a system output of 227 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The entry-level Sorento EX FWD model kicks off at $38,015 with destination included, making it $130 more expensive than last year. Go for the range-topping hybrid model and it will set you back at least $43,815.

The plug-in hybrid version of the 2024 Sorento has a 1.6-liter turbo-four engine and a more powerful electric motor. The system generates 261 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, channeled to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox. For the new model year, it has a starting price of $51,315, which is $130 more than last year. There are no changes to the standard equipment, though.

Gallery: 2024 Kia Sorento PHEV

27 Photos

As for the facelifted Sorento that is expected in the United States next year, it gained new T-shaped headlights with an upper daytime running light strip flanking the brand’s logo. That badge no longer sits on the grille as it was repositioned at the bottom of the hood. The grille itself got a new pattern and the lower grille also gained a redesign. Inside the cabin, there’s now a larger display for the infotainment system and a few other smaller revisions.