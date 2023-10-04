Honda has announced updates for the 2024 Passport, including off-road-focused upgrades to Trailsport. A new Black Edition becomes the model's range-topping trim and replaces the Elite grade. The revised models will begin deliveries this fall.

The 2024 Passport TrailSport gets a revised suspension that includes tweaks to the spring rates, altered damper valve tuning, and upgraded stabilizer bars that provide increased articulation. General Grabber A/Tx all-terrain tires replace the existing Firestone rubber. Honda claims the tires improve better traction off-road and are still quiet on the street. They wrap around 18-inch wheels with painted Pewter highlights.

Gallery: 2024 Honda Passport

9 Photos

The Passport TrailSport gains a new Diffused Sky Blue exterior color option. The cabin has orange contrast stitching on the steering wheel, door panels, and seats. The TrailSport logo is on the front headrests and on the all-season rubber floor mats.

New Genuine Honda Accessories allow for making the Passport more rugged. There's a skid plate and the HPD+ package that adds a different grille, black fender flares, and 20-inch wheels.

The Passport Black Edition is available in Crystal Black Pearl, Sonic Gray, Platinum White, and Radiant Red. It features black trim adorning the grille, headlights, side details, door handles, windows, and fog light accents. This trim's interior includes red-accented perforated leather, ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats. Red contrast stitching is on the steering wheel, chairs, and door panels. Red accent lighting adds style to the dashboard, doors, and center console.

All 2024 Passports gain a new center console. It's wider than the current one and has an integrated armrest. The larger size means that the interior storage bin can now fit a full-sized tablet. A storage tray in front of the gearshift can fit two smartphones side by side.

Pricing isn't yet available for the 2024 Passport. The 2023 model starts at $42,445, and buyers can get the Trailsport $44,945 or the outgoing Elite for $47,905.

For our take on the current Passport Trailsport, check out this episode of the Test Car Happy Hour: