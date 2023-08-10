Hyundai revealed the new, fifth-generation Santa Fe last month but didn’t release any specs. Some of those missing details are available today with the model’s full reveal in Korea. The 2024 Santa Fe will go on sale in the US in the first half of next year and will make its official North American debut at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show.

Hyundai will offer the Santa Fe with two powertrain options in North America. The turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder will make 277 horsepower (281 metric horsepower) and 311 pound-feet (43.0 kilogram-force meter) of torque. It pairs with the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It can reach 62 mph in 8.0 seconds.

Gallery: 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

11 Photos

The new crossover will also have a turbocharged 1.6-liter hybrid setup available that delivers 177 hp (180 PS) and 195 lb-ft (27.0 kgf*m) torque from the engine, sending power through the six-speed automatic transmission. It needs 9.5 seconds to reach 62 mph. Gone from the lineup is the plug-in hybrid variant, which offered all-wheel drive and a combined 268 horsepower.

The automaker has already revealed the three-row SUV’s all-new styling. Hyundai adopted an unusual design strategy with the model, starting with the enlarged tailgate area before designing the exterior. The new, fifth-generation Santa Fe is larger than the model it replaces, growing in every direction, which is a bonus to passengers.

2024 Santa Fe 2023 Santa Fe Length 190.2 In. 188.4 In. Wheelbase 110.8 In. 108.8 In. Height 67.7 In. 67.3 In. Width 74.8 In. 74.8 In.

Legroom grows in the second row by 1.4 inches (35 millimeters) to 42.3 inches (1,075 mm) in the gas model. The hybrid’s second-row legroom increases by 0.79 in (20 mm) to 41.5 in (1,055 mm). The third row also grows with the model’s increased size, with 0.59 in (15 mm) more legroom and 2.7 in (69 mm) additional headroom. It has 25.6 cubic feet (725 liters) of cargo space, with both rows of seats foldable for maximum cargo capacity.

Up front is Hyundai’s Panoramic Curved Display. It houses the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. Front and rear passengers can access Hyundai’s new Bilateral Multi-Console storage space. Cabin features include dual wireless charging pads, a UV-C sterilization tray, a rear occupant alert system, and a host of driving assistance systems.

The new Santa Fe will be available in North America with 11 exterior colors to cover its boxy body. They are Phantom Black, Serenity White Pearl, Curated Silver Metallic, Ecotronic Gray Pearl, Ecotronic Gray Matte, Ultimate Red Metallic, Earthy Brass Metallic Matte, Atlantis Blue Pearl, Hampton Gray, Terracotta Orange, and Rockwood Green Pearl. Hyundai has five interior colors: Obsidian Black, Supersonic Gray, Pecan Brown, Forest Green, and Black Ink.

Hyundai didn’t announce the new-gen Santa Fe’s price tag. We expect that info at the official US debut in Los Angeles later this year or closer to its on-sale date in 2024. We might also learn more specific details about the US-bound model. The 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe starts at $30,085 for the entry-level offering. The top-tier Calligraphy has a $43,935 price tag (prices include the $1,335 destination charge.