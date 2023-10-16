Nissan's best-selling product in the United States is getting a mid-cycle update that comes a little over three years after the current-generation model entered production. Also known as the X-Trail in other markets, the Tennessee-made compact crossover is receiving a mild facelift with updated bumpers and a fresh take on the corporate V-motion grille with a more intricate design. At the rear, the inner graphics of the taillights have been modified.

In addition, the badges now have a satin finish while the Rogue in the SV grade comes equipped with fresh 18-inch wheels. Go for the Platinum trim and Nissan will install new 19-inch alloys and glossy black body accents. For the 2024 model year, there are new colors to choose from: Deep Ocean Blue Pearl, Baja Storm, Everest White Pearl, and a few two-tone finishes with a contrasting black roof.

2024 Nissan Rogue

51 Photos

A more substantial change can be found inside the cabin where the 2024 Rouge is the first Nissan to have Google built-in, which comes bundled with a five-year plan. It's available in conjunction with the upgraded infotainment featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the SL and Platinum models and integrates the following services: Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play. You can access them without having to pair your smartphone with the vehicle.

Should you want to use Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, it's wired on the S and SV grades and wireless on SL and Platinum. The two lesser trim levels feature a smaller eight-inch touchscreen for the base infotainment. All four trims get SiriusXM but the SL and Platinum have SiriusXM 360L with more content available, including Pandora.

Charging your devices can be done through the two USB-C ports standard on the S whereas the SV, SL, and Platinum get an extra two at the back of the center console. Step up to SL or Platinum and Nissan will throw in a wireless charging pad installed in front of the gear lever. Regardless of trim, all Rogue models have the Nissan Safety Shield 360 array of safety systems included as standard kit.

There aren't any changes underneath the hood where the Rogue soldiers on with a three-cylinder, 1.5-liter unit. The variable-compression turbocharged (VC-Turbo) engine has been available since the 2022 model year when it replaced the old 2.5-liter unit by bringing a boost in horsepower and torque of 11 and 24 percent, respectively. Output stands at 201 hp and 225 lb-ft, routed to the road via a continuously variable transmission that was also updated for the 2022 Rogue for quicker and smoother shifting.

Nissan will have the 2024 Rogue on sale in the US from early next year in S, SV, SL, and Platinum grades, with pricing to be disclosed closer to launch. The outgoing 2023MY was offered from $27,910 for the front-wheel-drive S to $38,990 for the all-wheel-drive Platinum.