The Honda Ridgeline rolls into 2024 with minor styling changes, a new trim, and a slightly higher price tag across the lineup. The entry-level pickup now starts at $41,125 (all prices include the $1,375 destination charge), $950 more than before. It begins arriving at US dealers today.



Honda will offer the Ridgeline in four trim levels: Sport, RTL, TrailSport, and Black Edition. The new TrailSport, which replaces the RTL-E in the hierarchy, starts at $46,355, while the range-topping Black Edition costs $47,725, a $120 increase from 2023.



The model has a new mesh design for the grille and the truck’s name stamped into the tailgate. Inside, Honda has installed a new center console with bigger cupholders, wireless charging, and a more traditional armrest and cubby. The automaker also added a 7.0-inch screen in the instrument cluster next to the analog speedometer and a larger, 9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen in the dash.



While the Ridgeline received a few alterations for 2024, Honda left the powertrain alone. The pickup continues to feature the 3.5-liter V6 engine, making 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed gearbox feeds power to the standard all-wheel-drive system with rear active torque vectoring.

2024 Honda Ridgeline Trim Price (Incl. destination charge) Sport $41,125 RTL $43,995 TrailSport $46,355 Black Edition $47,725

The Ridgeline TrailSport is new, giving the truck General Grabber A/T Sport all-terrain tires wrapped around 18-inch wheels. Off-road-oriented suspension tuning will keep it planted, while a steel underbody shield protects the oil pan. It’s available in exclusive Diffused Sky Blue with orange contrast stitching throughout the cabin.

Honda will also continue to offer the HPD Package for the model. It gives the pickup a new grille, an oil pan protector, 18-inch HPD alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, and black lug nuts.