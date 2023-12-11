With 816 horsepower to its name, the new Mercedes-AMG SL63 S E Performance is the most powerful SL ever. The automaker has added a plug and a battery to make it the top dog in the SL's lineup, and the stats are impressive.

The SL63 S E Performance pairs the brand’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine and AMG's Electric Drive Unit. Combined, there's 1,047 pound-feet (1,420 Newton-meters) of torque to play with. The roadster can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 197mph (317 kph).

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG SL63 S E Performance

19 Photos

The plug-in hybrid electric vehicle packs a 400-volt, 6.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack engineered by AMG for power delivery. It has direct cooling that keeps the pack at its optimal operating temperature, and it offers 8.0 miles (13 kilometers) of purely electric driving. The V8 engine makes 612 hp by itself, while the electric motor delivers 204 hp.

AMG adapts the SL’s active aerodynamics for its electrified powertrain, including a hidden element in the underbody before the engine. It can extend downward by about 1.57 inches (40 mm) at 50 mph (80 kph) and create a Venturi effect that sucks the car to the road and reduces front axle lift. The automaker also upgrades the software that controls the extendable rear spoiler, giving it five new angular positions.

Ceramic composite brakes with bronze calipers – six-piston front and one-piston rear – supply the stopping power. They are larger than those on the pure combustion model, measuring 16.5 inches (420 millimeters) in diameter at the front and 15 inches (380 mm) at the rear. They hide behind 20-inch multi-spoke AMG light-alloy wheels that measure 9.5 inches wide up front and 11 inches in the rear.

AMG fans can identify the SL63 E Performance thanks to the addition of the charge port flap on the rear bumper. Other unique styling touches include the model’s name highlighted in red, E Performance fender badges, and grooved trapezoidal twin tailpipes.

Inside, the electrified SL features AMG sports seats, but optional performance buckets with integrated headrests are also available. One- and two-tone Nappa leather is included. The MBUX infotainment system also features AMG and hybrid-specific displays and functions.

Mercedes’ Manufaktur program, which offers extensive customization, will be available for the E Performance roadster. The program offers unique exterior and interior styling options, including Nappa leather with diamond quilting. Mercedes highlighted some of the available Manufaktur options for the SL earlier this year.

Active rear-axle steering is standard, as is the AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. The Mercedes also comes with AMG Active Ride Control suspension with semi-active roll stabilization, which replaces the conventional torsion bar stabilizer, helping to reduce body roll movements. The regenerative braking system has four levels of recoupment, with available one-pedal driving.