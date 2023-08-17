Acura has been relatively late to the game in terms of EV adoption. But today that changes with the debut of the 2024 ZDX, the luxury automaker's first full EV. The new ZDX boasts a stylish design and a high-end cabin, as well as range and performance specs that make it an instant competitor against the BMW and Mercedes-Benz EVs of the world – at least on paper.

Sharing a GM Ultium platform with the Chevrolet Blazer EV, the base ZDX A-Spec uses a 102.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack and comes in either a single- or dual-motor configuration. The base ZDX has 340 horsepower and an estimated 325 miles of range with the single-motor setup, falling to 315 miles of range with the dual-motor layout.

The ZDX has a DC fast charging rate of 190 kilowatts, which means you can recoup up to 81 miles in as little as 10 minutes. And Acura promises comprehensive home charging solutions will be available via a new Acura Home Electrification website that connects ZDX owners with local installers.

At the top of the range is the ZDX Type S, which earns the title of "most powerful Acura SUV ever" with a 500-hp, dual-motor setup. It uses the same 102.0-kWh battery pack as the base ZDX A-Spec, and even with all that power, the Type S still has an estimated 288 miles of range.

Battery Motor(s) Output Range Acura ZDX 102.0-Kilowatt Hours Single / Dual 340 Horsepower 325 / 315 Miles Acura ZDX Type S 102.0-Kilowatt Hours Dual 500 Horsepower 288 Miles

Acura promises a "near" 50/50 weight distribution for the ZDX platform as a whole, with performance upgrades specific to the Type S ranging from an adjustable air suspension with performance-tuned adaptive dampers to 15.6-inch, six-piston Brembo brakes with yellow-painted calipers on the front wheels. The ZDX Type S will even have a high-performance summer tire option with a gloss black wheel.

Visually, the new ZDX isn’t some redux of the original lifted fastback from 2010 – for better or worse. Instead, it has a more traditional SUV shape with a gloss black roof, 20- or 22-inch wheels depending on the trim, and a front fascia inspired by the Acura Precision EV concept.

Acura's Diamond Pentagon grille highlights the front end with a 3D embossed diamond pattern and an illuminated surround, while stylish Jewel Eye headlights adorn either side of the grille joined by signature LED daytime running lights underneath.

And buyers can select from a bevy of beautiful paint jobs to coat the exterior of their ZDX. The new Double Apex Blue Pearl from the Precision EV carries over to production, while the Type S model brings with it the signature Tiger Eye Pearl paint, which is also available on the flagship versions of the TLX, MDX, and Integra.

In terms of sizing, the ZDX is 197.7 inches long and 77.0 inches wide, which makes it just a touch smaller than the gas-powered MDX (198.4 inches long / 78.7 inches wide). But its battery platform gives it a significantly longer wheelbase; 121.8 inches here compared to just 113.8 inches on the MDX. And that extra-long platform means additional space in the cabin – which promises to be a lovely place to sit.

The ZDX has a driver-oriented cockpit with an 11.0-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.3-inch touchscreen with a new Google user interface. That includes Google Assistant and advanced Google Maps that come loaded with EV-specific features like instant battery preconditioning when the destination is a DC fast charging station. That setup also includes standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, unlike its Ultium platform-mate Chevrolet Blazer EV.

The ZDX will also be the first Acura to have a standard immersive Bang & Olufsen audio system with up to 14 distinct amplification channels. That setup consists of 18 speakers – including four in the headliner – and a subwoofer.

An AcuraWatch safety suite will be standard on all ZDX models with front and rear emergency braking, blind spot monitoring with steering assist, and a rear pedestrian alert. Move up to the Type S model to unlock the new AcuraWatch 360+ hands-free driver assist. Akin to GM Super Cruise or Ford Blue Cruise, AcuraWatch 360+ allows for hands-free driving on up to 400,000 miles of compatible roads and comes with another first: an automatic parking assistant.

The Acura ZDX begins production next year and buyers will be able to get into their cars by the end of 2024. The ZDX starts at "around" $60,000, while the Type S model will cost $70,000. Compare that to the MDX, which starts at $51,045 with destination and asks $67,895, and the ZDX comes in at a few grand pricier in both respects than its gas counterpart.