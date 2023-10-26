Audi chose a rather surprising venue for the debut of the 2024 Q8. The brand with the four rings held the first public appearance of the refreshed luxury SUV at the Qatari edition of the Geneva Motor Show. If this is the first time you hear about this event, it’s actually a thing now, but we are here to talk about the Q8 and the sportier SQ8, which are now making their debuts for the US market. There are no major changes, though Audi gives the duo new lighting technology and minor visual tweaks, which come with a corresponding price hike.

The 2024 Q8 and SQ8 exhibit a slightly revised and elegant exterior design. One of the standout exterior features is the octagonal Singleframe grille, now adorned with new elements that extend into L-shaped treatments on the SQ8 and on the Q8 when equipped with the S line style package. The sportier of the two models boast larger air intakes featuring a honeycomb grille across their surface, as well as a redesigned front lip spoiler and rear diffuser.

Audi has also raised the bar for personalization with the new model year for the Q8. Standard features now include high-intensity Matrix-design LED headlights, with digital daytime running lights positioned on the upper horizontal edge. Moreover, matrix LED headlights are optionally available, instantly recognizable by the distinctive blue anodized aluminum housing integrated into the headlight. Notably, the top-of-the-range headlights feature digital daytime running-light signatures, allowing users to select from four individual light signatures via the infotainment menu.

For the first time, the SQ8 Prestige offers OLED rear lights as an optional feature. This lighting technology has four different digital light signatures that align with the headlights. An LED light strip with black high-gloss trim and integrated Audi rings spans the width of the car's rear.

Under the hood, nothing changes and Q8 continues to be powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged TFSI V6 engine, producing 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. This motor, coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission and Quattro all-wheel drive, propels the SUV from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 5.5 seconds. The SQ8, in turn, is equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged TFSI V8 engine, generating a formidable 500 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque. The 0-60 mph sprint takes 4.0 seconds.

Audi says it will have the new models at its US showrooms in the first quarter of next year. The Q8 55 TFSI starts at $74,895 with destination and handling fees included, making the model $900 more expensive than last year. Go for the 2024 SQ8 and it will set you back at least $97,705, $1,100 more than the 2023 model.

