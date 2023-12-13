The 2024 Lexus GX is a significant departure from the previous-generation model, injecting no small amount of chunky styling and a rugged ambiance we're not used to seeing from the premium brand. Now, we know how much Lexus charges for such ambiance: $64,250.

For the record, it's a bit over our original $60,000 estimate. That figure includes the mandatory $1,350 destination and delivery fee Lexus charges. By comparison, the outgoing GX started just under $60,000. And while we don't yet have specific pricing for the new US-spec Land Cruiser, Toyota has confirmed it will start in the mid-$50,000 range.

You might be asking if the GX is worth roughly a $10,000 premium over the Land Cruiser. Both SUVs share the same platform and squarish, upright design. But Lexus endows the GX with a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 that creates 349 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. That's a bit more than you'll find under the Land Cruiser's hood, where Toyota's 326-hp I-Force Max turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four hybrid exists. If you prefer the hybrid, Lexus does state this powertrain is coming to the GX. Exactly when, however, is still unknown.

That could be the choice for luxury SUV shoppers seeking better fuel economy over big power. There are no official fuel mileage ratings listed on the EPA's website for either vehicle just yet, but Lexus tells us the GX with the V6 gets 21 mpg on the highway. That's a bit better than the outgoing model's V8, but that suggests a combined MPG rating still likely under 20 mpg. The I-Force Max should be more frugal, but we're still awaiting official stats to confirm anything.

Aside from the engine, the entry-level GX 550 Premium gets a plethora of standard equipment, including full-time 4WD. A 12.3-inch driver display and 14-inch center touchscreen grace the interior, along with heated/ventilated front seats, a 10-speaker stereo, and Lexus's Safety System+ 3.0. That includes automatic emergency braking, radar cruise control, lane-keep assist and departure warnings, and onboard cameras that can read road signs. Available upgrades include more heated seats, more speakers, a heads-up display, and a choice of two or three-row seating.

Here's a complete breakdown of pricing for the 2024 Lexus GX by trim level.

Model/Trim Starting Price MSRP (with $1,350 Destination Fee) 2024 Lexus GX 550 Premium $62,900 $64,250 2024 Lexus GX 550 Premium + $67,900 $69,250 2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail $67,900 $69,250 2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail + $75,900 $77,250 2024 Lexus GX 550 Luxury $75,900 $77,250 2024 Lexus GX 550 Luxury + $79,900 $81,250

The new Lexus GX will reach dealerships in early 2024.