The Genesis G70 might not receive another generation, but the automaker is working to grab peoples’ attention. The company announced today that the sport sedan will get a new turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine for the 2024 model year in the US. Genesis introduced it in the model for the Korean market in May.

The engine replaces the turbo 2.0-liter that currently powers the entry-level G70. The new mill makes 48 more horsepower, producing 300 hp and 311 pound-feet of torque. The sedan is available with rear- or all-wheel drive.

Gallery: 2024 Genesis G70

5 Photos

The sedan initially launched with a six-speed manual transmission in 2019, but Genesis ditched that a few years ago, leaving the eight-speed automatic transmission as the only gearbox. The brand decided to wrangle the extra power in the 2024 model with a new Brembo brake system standard across the G70 lineup.

The new engine and improved brakes coincide with the car sporting the brand’s new emblem, which features an engraved repetitive pattern. The car also has two new exterior colors: Vanta Gray and Kawah Blue.

The cabin is also available in two new two-tone color options: Obsidian Black/Fog Gray and Obsidian Black/Vanilla Beige. The updated G70 also gets USB-C charging and rear-side airbags as standard equipment. Other new goodies include a touch-type climate control display and a frameless rearview mirror.

Genesis didn’t release pricing info for the 2024 sedan, saying it would announce those details later this year. The 2023 G70 with the discontinued turbocharged 2.0-liter starts at $40,525 (the prices include the $1,125 destination charge). The new engine could increase the entry-level model’s starting price. The G70 with the twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 engine has a $48,125 starting price for 2023.

The automaker says the updated G70 has the most standard power in its class. Both the entry-level BMW 330i and Mercedes-Benz C300 deliver 255 horsepower. The two also cost about $46,000 to start, allowing Genesis to offer more power for less money. The Acura TLX is one competitor nipping at the G70’s tailpipes with 272 hp on tap. At least for now.