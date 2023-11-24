Porsche on Friday finally unveiled its 2024 Panamera sedan. The four-door will enter its third generation with several changes, including new styling, more powerful engines, and improved handling.

More Power

Porsche will offer four different E-Hybrid powertrains, including the all-powerful Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid. It packs a revamped twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine and an electric motor powered by a 25.9-kilowatt-hour battery. Total output is 670 horsepower and 685 pound-feet of torque, sending power to all four wheels via an eight-speed PDK transmission. It can hit 60 miles per hour in 3.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 195 mph.

Gallery: 2024 Porsche Panamera

42 Photos

The Panamera and Panamera 4 get a turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine under the hood. It produces more power than before, pumping out 348 hp and 368 lb-ft of twist – an increase of 23 horses and 37 lb-ft, respectively. The V6 can propel the regular model to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds and help it reach its 169-mph top speed. The all-wheel-drive Panamera 4 can achieve that same feat in 4.7 seconds, reaching 168 mph.

Riding On Air

The Panamera comes standard with a two-chamber, two-valve air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management. It separates the damper’s compression and rebound control for greater comfort.

The optional Porsche Active Ride available for E-Hybrid models can keep the Panamera’s body flat and even overcompensate for the vehicle’s pitch and roll movements. It allows the sedan to lean into corners like a motorcycle. Rear-axle steering is also optional.

Fresh Design

The new third-generation Panamera looks very similar to the outgoing model, but there are some changes. The car now features an additional air inlet above the front license plate, which it needs for cooling its revamped powertrain lineup. It has new window lines, while the LED Matrix Design headlights are now standard features.

Inside, the Panamera has a revamped center console that moves the gear selector to the right of the steering wheel and onto the dash, just like the company's all-electric Taycan. An optional 10.9-inch passenger display is also now available, allowing the passenger to see the vehicle’s performance data, change the infotainment settings, or stream a video.

Porsche distinguishes the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid from the rest of the lineup with a unique front fascia, a rear diffuser, and dark bronze tailpipes. The model also features the contrasting Turbonite color on the side air blades, the window surrounds, and the “turbo” branding on the rear. The company also uses Turbonite throughout the interior, including the central tachometer in the digital instrument cluster.

Price And Availability

The 2024 Panamera is available to order now, and the automaker expects it’ll reach dealers in Spring 2024. It’ll start at $101,550 (including a $1,650 destination charge), while the Panamera 4 will have a $108,550 starting price.

Porsche says it will announce the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid’s pricing details and arrival time at a later date. The automaker will continue to build the model at its Leipzig factory.