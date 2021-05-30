On weekends when news is as slow as Ents, we go deep into the abyss of finding interesting stories to write about – hopefully, something to entertain your lazy weekend. We turn to YouTube and sometimes Tiktok for topics that will catch your attention. When worse comes to worst, we even check small car brands – brands like Donkervoort and today we discovered something really fascinating.

Pardon our ignorance but did you know that Donkervoort has a clothing line? We didn't and we're actually embarrassed for being oblivious of this fact.

Gallery: Donkervoort Clothing Line

12 Photos

To make matters worse, the Dutch manufacturer of hand-built and ultra-lightweight sports cars has had its fashion line for five years now. The maker of the D8 GTO JD70 open-top sports car has an agreement with Atrium House of Brands (Only For Men) for its clothing line for the past years, and that has been extended for another decade, according to Donkervoort's press release.

The extension of the collaboration between the two comes from the strong feedback among Donkervoort owners and enthusiasts. Called the Donkervoort Wear, it's apparently strong in the Dutch and Belgian markets and the company aims to expand into the rest of northern Europe, particularly France and Germany.

So yes, if you have an open-top supercar that's powered by an Audi-sourced 2.5-liter inline-five engine, modified to deliver 415 horsepower (309 kilowatts) and 384 pound-feet (520 Newton-meters) of torque, a crease-free jacket should come with it. Thankfully, Donkervoort has got you covered.

"Increasingly, Donkervoort customers and fans have asked us to broaden the Donkervoort Wear range and to make it stand out for style and practicality inside the car and outside it," Donkervoort Managing Director Denis Donkervoort said.

Yes, it really is a slow news weekend, but at least now we know that even small car brands can have their own clothing line.