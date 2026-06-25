The Jaguar XJ220 Is Back As A Gorgeous Concept Designed By Ian Callum

the breakdown Ian Callum has unveiled a modern interpretation of the iconic Jaguar XJ220.

The design study retains key XJ220 cues, including its sleek proportions, distinctive cabin shape, rear vents, and silver finish.

Production hasn't been confirmed, but Callum Designs hinted that more details are coming soon.

Earlier this week, I spoke with automotive design legend Ian Callum about everything from the lineage of the Aston Martin Vanquish to the challenges facing modern Jaguar. Unfortunately, not once during our conversation did he mention this: a reborn Jaguar XJ220. Cheeky.

In a post on the Callum Designs Instagram page, the company revealed a teaser of what it describes as a modern interpretation of the iconic XJ220. Callum himself designed the project, and while there's no confirmation that it will reach production, the idea hasn't been ruled out entirely. Either way, just look at it:

Details remain scarce, but the single image released so far is enough to get people excited. The design looks stunning. Its sleek, modern lines are paired with just enough DNA from the original XJ220 to make it feel like a genuine successor rather than a simple homage.

The overall silhouette, greenhouse, and rear vents all echo the original supercar. Even the distinctive disc-style wheels appear to be a contemporary reinterpretation of the XJ220's famous alloys. The car also appears to wear a shade of Spa Silver, a nod to the original model's signature color.

For now, Callum Designs is calling the project a "design study," which means there's no guarantee it will ever see production. That said, the company also teased that there's more to come, writing: "Keep an eye out for more on this Callum project... Coming Soon."

What do you think?

That's enough to keep hopes alive. After all, who wouldn't want to see a modern XJ220 become reality?

3 Source: Callum Design

Motor1's Take: If anyone can bring the Jaguar XJ220 back to life, it’s Ian Callum and his team. This modern take on the iconic supercar would be highly welcomed.

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