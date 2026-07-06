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Volkswagen Explains Why The New Atlas Looks Different Than China's Teramont

The Atlas has a higher hood, conventional door handles, and other subtle styling differences. And there's a reason why.

2027 Volkswagen Atlas
Photo by: Volkswagen
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 10:30am ET
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The Breakdown

  • The Volkswagen Atlas and Volkswagen Teramont share a platform.  
  • The two SUVs have distinct styling differences catered to their respective markets.
  • The American Atlas has a higher hood and conventional door handles compared to China’s Teramont.  

Volkswagen updated the Atlas in America for 2027, with the SUV receiving new styling and an updated engine. Eagle-eyed enthusiasts may notice that it looks somewhat like the Teramont that VW sells in China, but even though the two SUVs share a platform, there are some distinct styling differences.  

According to William Lee, a Volkswagen exterior designer, in an interview with Car Design News, the Atlas has a unique hood that is "a little bit higher, a little bolder, and more solid looking than the Teramont." In China, he notes, there’s a "priority on visibility, which is less relevant for the American market," he added.

Other differences include the Teramont having a closed upper mask that lacks an air intake. This allowed Volkswagen to add more detail for the Chinese market, which "is less relevant" in the United States, so the Atlas has an open grille.  

<p>Volkswagen Teramont Pro (China)</p>

Volkswagen Teramont Pro (China)

Photo by: Volkswagen

The American SUV also has conventional door handles, unlike the flush ones on China’s Teramont (at least, for now), but you can clearly see the similarities beneath the unique styling choices. Volkswagen also had to make a few tweaks due to different American and Chinese engine regulations, and there are some other minor differences.  

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In the United States, the Atlas makes up nearly a third of the brand’s sales. In addition to the updated styling, Volkswagen also updated the SUV’s turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which makes 282 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque. The 2027 VW Atlas will begin arriving at dealers this fall.  

Motor1’s Take: The automotive industry is global, and it is always fascinating to see how automakers tailor a vehicle to a specific market. Tastes and trends aren’t universal, and automakers must account for that—the results are cars like the Teramont and Atlas.  

Here's More Volkswagen News

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Gallery: Volkswagen Teramont Pro (China)

Volkswagen Teramont Pro (China)
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Volkswagen Teramont Pro (China) Volkswagen Teramont Pro (China) Volkswagen Teramont Pro (China) Volkswagen Teramont Pro (China) Volkswagen Teramont Pro (China) Volkswagen Teramont Pro (China)
Source: Volkswagen

Source: Car Design News

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