Honda Popular Mid-Size Sedan Is Getting 'Pretty Major' Design Changes

The Breakdown The Honda Accord is getting ‘pretty major’ design changes.

The sedan will reportedly feature updated headlights and taillights, a revamped rear-end design, a new grille, and other tweaks.

Honda also plans to give the popular Passport “more testosterone.”

The Honda Accord isn’t necessarily a stylish sedan; its exterior is a bit bland, and its interior is nothing to write home about. That's why the automaker plans to change that with the mid-cycle refresh that’s coming soon.

In an interview with Automotive News, Gary Robinson, Honda America’s head of product planning, said that the updated Accord "will feel like a new model" that has been "substantially redesigned." The changes will be "pretty major," according to the executive.

Robison did not elaborate on those updates, but sources told the publication that the new car will have a "modern and futuristic design.' The current Accord is quite subdued compared to competitors like the Toyota Camry.

2025 Honda Accord Interior Photo by: Victoria Scott / Motor1

One person revealed to AN that the sedan will feature slimmer headlights, new taillights, an updated grille, and revamped rear-end styling. The design allegedly takes inspiration from Honda’s wedge-shaped 0 Series electric sedan and "strikes the right balance." Robinson said:

'People who buy sedans now buy them because they love sedans. They tend to be more oriented toward sporty designs.'

Inside, the updated Accord will supposedly feature a larger infotainment screen while keeping its driver-focused cabin. Honda will likely carry the current powertrain lineup over to the updated sedan with no major changes, although the automaker might add its new S+ Shift System, launched in the new Prelude.

Honda Will Update Passport, Too

Honda will also continue to capitalize on the rising popularity of the updated Passport that launched for 2026. The SUV received a boxier, more rugged design, with the off-road-oriented TrailSport accounting for a majority of sales. It has "more testosterone" and looks "more masculine."

According to AN’s sources, Honda will tweak the SUV to give it an "aggressive stance," with extra height and suspension changes. It’s unclear when the tweaked Passport will arrive, but the updated Accord is expected to arrive at dealers in the second half of 2027.

42 Source: Jeff Perez / Motor1

What do you think?

Motor1’s Take: Honda plans to keep the current Accord around through the end of the decade, and a major makeover should help keep it feeling fresh. Despite the bland design, sales for the sedan are up nearly 30 percent for the year as consumers seek affordable, fuel-efficient options as gas prices remain high.

The updated Accord will likely arrive just as General Motors launches its slew of new car-based models. Consumers are looking concerned about affordability, and Honda is hoping that means more people will buy sedans.

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Gallery: 2025 Honda Accord Hybrid Review

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