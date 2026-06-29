Hyundai Hints The New Elantra N Will Be Even Wider

The Breakdown Hyundai is already dropping hints about the next Elantra N.

The company's design boss wants to make the compact sedan look even more aggressive.

The Elantra N is expected to have a larger engine.

The new Elantra is unquestionably the biggest star at the ongoing 2026 Busan Auto Show in South Korea. Hyundai has revamped its compact sedan for its eighth generation by applying design cues derived from the spectacular N Vision 74 supercar concept, or so we'd like to think. This is just the beginning, as the Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design Center is already dropping hints about what lies ahead.

At the very end of the debut event, Sangyup Lee shared some juicy tidbits about the high-performance version. While he stopped short of calling it the Elantra N, we can easily read between the lines. CarSceneKorea quotes the design head honcho as saying:

'Even at this very moment, we're preparing the sportiest Elantra yet. Making the wide fenders even wider. Making the sporty feel even sportier. I've been counting down the days just as eagerly as all of you.'

It's worth noting that at 1855 millimeters (73 inches) wide, the regular Elantra (Avante in South Korea) is already 30 millimeters (1.18 inches) wider than its predecessor. Sangyup Lee's surprising eagerness to tease the performance version suggests we may not have to wait much longer for the N. While we wouldn't expect to see it as early as this year, a 2027 debut seems plausible.

Next-generation, high-performance Hyundai engine Photo by: Hyundai

The New Elantra N Is Getting A Bigger Engine

Hyundai has been talking about a new Elantra N for a while. Back in November 2023, former Head of R&D and current Executive Technical Advisor Albert Biermann revealed plans for a bigger engine. Rather than tweaking the existing 2.0-liter unit, the next-generation model could use a larger 2.5-liter engine.

Consequently, it's reasonable to expect more oomph than the current Elantra N's 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet (392 Newton-meters) of torque. How much more? For reference, the turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder produces 290 hp and 311 lb-ft (422 Nm) in the Sonata N Line. In the Genesis G70, it delivers an extra 10 hp while torque remains unchanged.

2027 Hyundai Avante (South Korea) Photo by: Hyundai

Hyundai N Is Testing An All-New Engine

But the next Elantra N might not use the current 2.5-liter turbo engine. Hyundai has already tested what it calls a "next-generation high-performance powertrain" at this year's Nürburgring 24-hour endurance race. Since it's being described as a next-generation engine rather than an evolution of the existing powertrain, there could be major developments that push output well beyond the 300-hp mark.

From the few details Hyundai has shared, the new engine tested in the Elantra N1 RP prototype at the Green Hell has "improved power and response characteristics with enhanced race capability while meeting current emissions standards." The latter part of the statement clearly suggests the engine is destined for road-going production cars, and the Elantra N seems like the perfect early adopter.

2027 Hyundai Avante (South Korea) 10 Source: Hyundai

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: High-performance cars from mainstream brands are becoming rarer than hen's teeth, so it's refreshing to hear Hyundai remains committed to building a new Elantra N. Pairing the beefier body with a larger engine should make it a compelling proposition in the shrinking sporty compact sedan segment.

Hopefully, the Koreans will find a way to keep the six-speed manual gearbox alive for another generation. Also on our wishlist is a pure ICE setup, skipping any form of hybridization that inevitably adds weight and complexity. However, electrification is becoming a necessity to comply with emissions regulations.

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