This Volkswagen Supercar Isn't Real, But It Should Be
This is the Volkswagen ID.DIN T14, a design concept from an intern.
THE BREAKDOWN
- Volkswagen Design intern Fabian Reitz created the VW ID.DIN T14.
- Volkswagen made a scale model of the car.
- It’s a sinister-looking coupe with a massive rear diffuser.
Volkswagen does not build a supercar, nor has it ever. The closest the automaker got was more than a quarter-century ago with the W12 prototypes. VW never gave it the green light, leaving the supercar market to the other brands within the Volkswagen Group, but that hasn’t stopped one design intern from dreaming big.
For his Volkswagen Design internship project, Fabian Reitz created the VW ID.DIN T14. Andreas Mindt, the head of Volkswagen Group and Brand Design, shared the concept on his Instagram, which goes beyond the usual sketches and artistry. Volkswagen turned the sketches into a scale model.
In his Instagram post, Mindt called the concept "bold" with "clear proportions, reduced surfaces, and a strong graphic character."
If you squint, the car has elements of the Audi Concept C, but the Volkswagen looks much more sinister. It looks like something the Penguin would drive in the next Batman movie with its slab sides, narrow greenhouse, and wraparound windshield.
Aerodynamic elements include vents at the top of the front fenders and a massive rear diffuser. There are no side mirrors—the concept appears to use Lecia cameras that pop out from the fenders. It has massive wheels with aero covers, and looks like it would fit in well alongside the rest of the Volkswagen lineup.
Motor1’s Take: With this being a concept from a design intern, you should not expect Volkswagen to turn this into a production car anytime soon. It’s a design exercise, and nothing more—but it looks cool.
Source: Andreas Mindt / Instagram
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