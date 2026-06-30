Audi Will Put Its New Face On The Electric A4 In 2028

The Breakdown Audi confirms the A4 will return in 2028.

The electric sedan is getting the VW Group's new bespoke EV platform.

The A4 EV will bring "clarity in design" and more physical controls.

For the time being, Audi has to watch from the sidelines as the new electric Mercedes C-Class and BMW i3 duke it out in the electric luxury sedan segment. Ingolstadt plans to fight back in 2028 when it will finally bring back the A4. Reinvented as an EV, the long-running nameplate is being repurposed for a completely different vehicle that will have little in common with the A5, which replaced the gas-fueled A4 a couple of years ago.

Before the A4 returns, Audi is finally sharing some preliminary details about its long-awaited electric sedan. Chief Technical Officer (CTO) Rouven Mohr has confirmed it will be among the first mass-produced models to adopt the new design language introduced by the Concept C in 2025. The Nuvolari will beat it to the punch when deliveries begin in 2027, but the Lamborghini Temerario-derived machine is limited to just 499 units.

A production version of the Concept C pictured here is also due to arrive before the A4 returns in 2028. While it won't be as limited as the Nuvolari, it's still going to be a niche product, given that the electric targa sports car based on the Porsche Boxster/Cayman EV isn't expected to sell in large numbers. The sedan is likely to become the first four-door Audi to embody the "strive for clarity" design philosophy ushered in by the two performance cars.

2025 Audi Concept C Photos by: Audi 2025 Audi Concept C

Future Audi Models Will Have Nicer Interiors

Much like the exterior, Audi is reworking its interiors after admitting that quality has slipped in recent years. The Concept C we've been mentioning brings a significant improvement in material quality throughout the cabin while restoring more physical controls. It also tones down the screen extravaganza that keeps plaguing modern cars, not just those wearing the Four Rings.

In an interview with Australian magazine GoAuto, Audi's CTO also confirmed another key detail: the platform. The electric A4 will be among the first VW Group products to ride on the Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) the company has been talking about for years. The German automotive conglomerate aims to elevate its EV game by developing a more sophisticated architecture than the current MEB and PPE platforms.

Although we've focused only on the sedan so far, Rouven Mohr wants the more practical wagon body style to continue into the A4's electric era: "If you ask me, I fully agree that an Avant is part of the Audi DNA. Audi made, I think, the station wagon cool – we should continue this."

2025 Audi Concept C 77 Source: Audi

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: With the Concept C and Nuvolari, Audi hopes to replicate the success it had with the original TT and R8. Ideally, the enthusiasm generated by the two sports cars will draw more people into showrooms to buy mainstream models like the electric A4. The new design language will eventually spread across the entire lineup, meaning Audi's portfolio is set to look radically different by the early 2030s.

Opinions are split on the new design language, but it's still too early to pass judgment. It's better to wait for a high-volume model like the A4 EV to see what Audi really means by its "strive for clarity" approach. While design is subjective, we can all agree the company should move away from today's screen-heavy cabins and sea of glossy black plastic, returning instead to the excellent build quality that once convinced buyers to choose Audi over BMW and Mercedes.

Source: GoAuto

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