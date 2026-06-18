Maserati's Lineup Is Getting A Big 2027 Update. Here's What's Changing

the breakdown Maserati is updating its entire lineup for 2027, including Grecale, GranTurismo, and GranCabrio.

GranTurismo gets more power, with up to 590 hp and subtle exterior and interior refinements.

GranCabrio adds an EV flagship, with the 760-hp Folgore model leading the range.

Grecale gains a new 390-hp V6 and revised styling, while dropping its base engine and updating its cabin tech.

Maserati’s lineup is getting a major makeover—everything from the Grecale SUV to the GranTurismo coupe and GranCabrio convertible will go under the knife for 2027. That includes new design cues for the entire lineup (particularly on the front end), lightly updated interiors, and a few enhanced performance stats depending on the model.

Here’s everything that’s changing.

Maserati GranTurismo: More Power, Sharper Design

2027 Maserati GranTurismo Photo by: Maserati

It starts with Maserati’s iconic GT car: the GranTurismo. Under the hood is an updated version of the brand’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter Nettuno V6, now making up to 582 horsepower in Trofeo spec. That allows the GranTurismo to hit 62 miles per hour in 3.8 seconds, with a top speed just shy of 200 mph. Lower in the range, the 483-hp version is still available.

Underneath, the GranTurismo keeps its all-wheel-drive setup and adaptive air suspension with adjustable ride height and damping modes. Maserati also tweaked the overall driving dynamics for a more comfort-oriented setting on the lower-output version and a sharper, track-focused setup on the Trofeo model.

2027 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Photos by: Maserati 2027 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Photos by: Maserati

Styling changes are evolutionary, but noticeable. The front end has been subtly reworked for improved aerodynamics, while the rear lighting treatment receives a more modern look. New wheel designs and expanded options further round out the update.

Inside, the GranTurismo benefits from a more polished digital interface, a redesigned steering wheel with motorsport-inspired detailing, and updated physical controls including a revised PRND selector with metal finishes and haptic feedback.

Maserati GranCabrio: Open-Air Elevated

2026 Maserati GranCabrio Photo by: Maserati

The GranCabrio follows the same mechanical and design updates as the GranTurismo, with both 483-hp and 582-hp Nettuno V6 variants carrying over to the droptop. But the version that sees the biggest change is the GranCabrio Folgore.

Maserati’s electric Folgore convertible (and coupe) sits at the top of the range with a three-motor setup producing and a 92.5-kilowatt-hour battery delivering up to 751 hp. Torque vectoring across the rear axle allows for precise power delivery, and performance remains impressive even by supercar standards, with a top speed of around 180 mph.

That said, Maserati wanted to make sure GranCabrio owners were still comfy, so it added a few new features. The fabric roof, for example, now has better thermal and acoustic insulation, while an Air Neck Warmer now comes standard on Trofeo and Folgore models.

Maserati Grecale: A More Focused Luxury SUV

2026 Maserati Grecale Photo by: Maserati

The Grecale gets one of the biggest updates in the entire lineup with a new 390-hp version of the 3.0-liter Nettuno V6. This engine slots between the existing four-cylinder mild-hybrid lineup and the higher-output Trofeo model, expanding the Grecale’s performance portfolio. The base inline-four, as we already know, is gone from the lineup.

At the top of the range, the Grecale Trofeo remains the performance option with 530 hp and a 0-62 mph time of 3.8 seconds. The Folgore EV, meanwhile, lives on with around 580 kilometers of range in Europe on the WLTP cycle (around 360 miles) depending on the configuration.

In terms of design, the Grecale’s front fascia sees the biggest change, with a new horizontal, lower-profile look inspired by the GT2 Stradale. The Grecale’s updated front end also consists of new bumpers, fresh grille treatments, and revised side air intakes.

Photo by: Maserati

New 20- and 21-inch wheel options also join the lineup for 2027, dubbed Asteria and Crono. There’s also a new Grigio Lamiera paint job as part of the automaker’s Fuoriserie customization program.

Hop inside, and Maserati designers fitted a new octagonal-style steering wheel with a dedicated lower spoke. It’s available in perforated leather or Alcantara on the Trofeo version. Maserati designers also added a digital clock to the cabin, just on top of the dashboard, with a mineral crystal dial. Those tweaks are joined by a head-up display and a central touchscreen measuring 12.3 inches.

What do you think?

Pricing has yet to be announced for any of these models, but expect to see them in dealerships before the end of the year.

4 Source: Maserati

Motor1's Take: Maserati's lineup gets a much-needed update for 2027. Changes to models like the Grecale and GranTurismo specifically will help those vehicles feel fresh for another few years.

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