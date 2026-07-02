BMW Explains Why It Got Rid Of The X5's Best Feature

THE BREAKDOWN: The new BMW X5 does not have a split-folding tailgate

BMW claims it was due to customer feedback

BMW says the new tailgate is wider and easier to load items into

This week, BMW revealed the fifth-generation X5. While the big headlines surrounded its five different global powertrains, the news was mostly overshadowed by something more important: the lack of a split-folding tailgate.

The split tailgate has been a staple of the X5 since its launch back in 1999. While other SUVs like the Toyota Land Cruiser axed the option years ago, the X5 remained one of the last true holdouts. Until now.

Attending the X5’s launch event in Spartanburg, South Carolina, I asked BMW why they came to the decision to kill the split tailgate. The Director of Luxury Class Cars for BMW Alpina and Rolls-Royce, Philip Koehn, told me:

'Any average person with average arm length is actually struggling. If you're perfectly honest, the split tailgate is in itself a cool thing with the low-end opening, and a normal-sized person will really struggle to load, or even more importantly, unload the boot.'

2027 BMW iX5 60 Photo by: BMW

Despite citing customer feedback, Koehn provided no hard data or percentages of customers who had this issue. And social media feedback seems to contradict these claims, with current and former owners saying the feature is one of their favorite aspects of the car.

Koehn also cited the desire to create a sleeker rear hatch as another reason why the X5 loses its tailgate, saying the following:

'The other bit is that the new X5 has a bit faster roofline, hence the top end of the tailgate has come down a bit, and therefore the overall height of the tailgate actually has been reduced, but by contrary, we've opened, we've increased the width of the aperture.'

What do you think?

The 2027 BMW X5 is slated to hit dealers in late 2026, with gasoline, plug-in hybrid, and electric powertrain options. One thing it won't have? A split tailgate.

Gallery: 2027 BMW X5 30 Source: BMW

Motor1's Take: We don't entirely believe BMW axing the split-tailgate was due to customer feedback. We believe it may have something more to do with cost-cutting measures, or a desire to create a sleeker roofline for improved range on the electric iX5 models. Still, we are sad it's gone, and that there is one less SUV out there with the perfect rear tailgate setup.

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