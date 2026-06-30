Bugatti's Latest One-Off Is Covered In Real Porcelain Details
The Bugatti W16 Mistral Blanc Éternel features real porcelain accents.
The Breakdown
- Bugatti’s latest one-off is the Bugatti W16 Mistral Blanc Éternel.
- It features porcelain accents on the fuel cap, emblems, door rests, and more.
- The Mistral is Bugatti’s last car with the quad-turbocharged 8.3-liter W16 engine.
Fifteen years ago, Bugatti partnered with Königliche Porzellan-Manufaktur Berlin to create a special one-off Veyron Grand Sport. What made that car stand out was the use of porcelain, and the latest collaboration between the automaker and KPM uses that fine material again—this time on the Bugatti W16 Mistral Blanc Éternel.
The car comes from the Bugatti Sur Mesure personalization program, and it is a celebration of more than just the Mistral. It’s also a one-of-one that honors the car’s W16 engine, which Bugatti is discontinuing (gradually).
The W16 Mistral Blanc Éternel features porcelain on the inside and out. It adorns the EB emblems, fuel cap, and engine inlays on the outside, and the gear shifter, speaker covers, and armrests inside.
One of the car’s most striking features is the white body and black lines that outline the body, which
Bugatti designers replicated inside. It makes the car look like it’s ready for an animated movie. The Mistral is Bugatti’s last car to feature its iconic quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine. Its successor is the 8.3-liter naturally aspirated V16 that powers the Tourbillon, which is also a hybrid that features three electric motors.
Motor1’s Take: The Bugatti W16 Mistral Blanc Éternel is an elegant sendoff for the hypercar and its W16 engine. Bugatti has made several of these as the Tourbillon takes over as the brand’s premier model.
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