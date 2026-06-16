The New BMW X5 Hides The Door Handles In Plain Sight

The Breakdown The X5 is the first series-production BMW to integrate the door handles into the beltline.

The limited-run Skytop and Speedtop were the first BMWs with these winglets.

The next-gen X7 coming in 2027 will use the same design.

BMW is putting the finishing touches on the next-generation X5 ahead of its official reveal in the coming weeks. Although the prototypes are still camouflaged, the images shared by the Bavarian automaker reveal a substantial design change to the vehicle’s profile. The door handles are not where you’d expect them to be, as they’ve been integrated into the beltline.

We’ve seen this setup before on the Ford Mustang Mach-E, but the new X5 doubles down by adding those winglets for the rear doors as well. We’ll have to wait for the official reveal to learn the reasoning behind this decision, but a few possibilities come to mind. The Neue Klasse design language is all about reduction, and “hiding” the door handles gives the profile a cleaner look.

There may also be aerodynamic benefits to the new layout, particularly for the first-ever iX5. Yes, BMW is making a fully electric X5, and it’ll have the largest battery pack of any model to wear the roundel, with a usable energy content of 141 kWh in Europe and 144 kWh in the United States. The small winglets could improve airflow, although pop-out door handles already offer aerodynamic advantages.

Photo by: BMW

BMW Has Already Experimented With The New Design

Although the 2027 X5 is the first series-production model to feature the new door-handle design, it’s not actually the first BMW to use it. Based on the M8 and converted into a two-door convertible with a manually removable targa top, the Skytop is the company’s first model to hide its door handles. It’ll be followed shortly by another special M8 spinoff, the Speedtop shooting brake. Neither model is a regular production car, as the Skytop is limited to 50 units and the Speedtop to 70.

Looking ahead, the next-generation X7, due in 2027, will also feature winglets that serve as electrically operated door handles. That’s not an assumption but a fact based on spy photos of prototypes already undergoing testing. We wouldn’t be surprised if the future X6, arriving in 2028, adopts the same layout to clean up the coupe-SUV’s silhouette further. Like the upcoming X5, the other two large X models will receive fully electric variants for the first time.

BMW Skytop BMW Speedtop

Ever-Changing Door Handles

As a refresher, BMW had to carry out an emergency redesign of the door handles for the new iX3 and i3 destined for the Chinese market. The two long-wheelbase EVs were initially supposed to feature the pop-out handles used by the globally available standard-wheelbase models. However, a new Chinese safety regulation prompted a last-minute switch to the semi-enclosed design the company has been using for the past few years.

The new X5 is internally codenamed “G65” and will be the first BMW in history to offer five drivetrain options. In addition to the usual gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid versions, the battery-powered iX5 will gain a hydrogen counterpart in 2028.

BMW has built hydrogen vehicles before, but they were never sold to customers. The iX5 Hydrogen will reach the market with help from Toyota, as the world’s largest automaker is working alongside BMW to prove hydrogen still has a role to play, even as most brands focus on battery-electric vehicles.

2027 BMW X5 camouflaged prototype 22 Source: BMW

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: We’re sure BMW has a logical explanation for the new door-handle design that goes beyond aesthetics. We suspect the winglets will be less noticeable once the camouflage comes off, as their glossy black finish should blend into the beltline.

BMW hopes buyers will embrace the new setup because it’s highly unlikely the company will offer the new X5 with conventional door handles. Providing an alternative would require separate door stampings, adding complexity and cost. That said, it remains to be seen whether the future long-wheelbase X5 for China will use these small winglets or switch to regular door handles.

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