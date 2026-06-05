Here's How We'd Spec The Perfect Corvette Grand Sport

the breakdown Chevrolet has released its new online configurator for the Corvette.

The configurator offers hundreds of options to choose from.

The Corvette Grand Sport starts at $88,500.

Finally, Chevrolet has opened its order books for the new Corvette Grand Sport—complete with a powerful new 6.7-liter V8 engine, giving the performance car 535 horsepower and 520 pound-feet of torque. With that, the company has also unlocked its online configurator, which means we can waste a good chunk of the day speccing out our dream Corvette Grand Sport.

Let’s start with the exterior: coupe or convertible? Unfortunately, Chevy doesn’t have prices on the configurator (you’ll have to contact your dealer), but we’d assume the convertible is the pricier of the two. So let’s stick with the coupe for now.

Exterior

2027 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Configurator Photo by: Chevrolet

Per usual, Chevy offers three trims: 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT. The base 1LT trim gets a 10-speaker audio system and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. At the same time, the top-trim 3LT adds a suede microfiber-wrapped upper interior, a 14-speaker Bose audio system, and performance data and video recorders. Let’s go with that.

The Grand Sport has 10 different color options to choose from, some of them destined to be pricier than the rest:

Admiral Blue Metallic

Arctic White

Black

Blade Silver Metallic

Competition Yellow Tintcoat Metallic

Pitch Gray Metallic

Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat

Roswell Green Metallic

Sebring Orange Tintcoat

Torch Red

White

For our (imaginary) money, let’s go with Roswell Green Metallic. We’ll pair that with a carbon fiber roof (as opposed to the transparent roof panel), the Carbon Flash Heritage Center stripe with matching hash marks, yellow wheels, and five-spoke Pearl Nickel forged aluminum wheels—one of 11 possible options.

Chevy also gives you three tire options to choose from, depending on how you plan on using your Grand Sport:

Michelin Pilot Sport All-Season 4

Michelin Pilot Sport 4S

Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R

Interior

Photo by: Chevrolet

Once inside, Chevy offers a whopping 29 interior combo options, ranging from Jet Black to Adrenaline Red to Santorini Blue, and everything in between. You can also pick between genuine Napa leather the whole way through, or a combo of Napa leather with perforated suede microfiber inserts. Let’s go with a simple Sky Cool Gray Napa leather with black accents here.

You can also pick between three seating options:

GT2 Bucket Seats

Competition Sport Bucket Driver’s Seat w/GT2 Passenger Seat

Competition Sport Bucket Seats

Options

Photo by: Chevrolet

As expected, the options list is dense. There are 10 total packages to choose from, ranging from things like a Track Performance package to a Contoured Liner Protection package—and everything in between. There are 38 standalone exterior options, 18 interior options, 15 performance options, and 7 safety and service options.

The Z52 Sport Performance package adds two key features: Performance Brembo Antilock brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S Tires. Moving up to the Z52 Track Performance package adds even more—Carbon ceramic brakes with Dark Gray Metallic-painted calipers, Michelin® Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires, a quad-center-exit exhaust, and a Carbon Flash-painted carbon fiber aero package with ground effects.

What do you think?

Again, unfortunately, Chevrolet doesn’t list pricing for all these options on its configuration. You’ll have to reach out to your local dealer to see what it might set you back. We do know that the Corvette Grand Sport starts at $88,495, while the all-wheel-drive Grand Sport X (which Chevy doesn’t list on the configurator yet) will start at $112,195.

Motor1's Take: There are a lot of ways to customize your Corvette Grand Sport. No matter what you decide on for the final looks, though, it promises to be an impressive performance car.

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