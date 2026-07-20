THE BREAKDOWN Nissan uses different-colored brake calipers to signify different levels of vehicle performance.

The colors range from silver to different shades of red, gold, and yellow.

Yellow calipers are the rarest, signifying the highest level of performance.

Brake calipers are usually one of the most overlooked parts of a car (at least, visually), but Nissan turned them into a subtle performance ranking system. If you know what color to look for, you can quickly tell whether you're staring at a regular commuter, a sports car, or one of the brand's most serious track vehicles.

From silver daily-driver brakes to the yellow carbon-ceramic stoppers reserved for Nissan's most extreme models, each shade represents a different level of performance. Here's what every Nissan brake caliper color means—and which cars get them.

Silver Calipers = Everyday Vehicles

Photo by: Nissan

Most Nissan vehicles wear silver brake calipers; the Altima, the Kicks, the Rogue, etc. This serves as the standard color choice across the entire Nissan lineup.

If you see a car with silver calipers, these are not built for high-performance applications (though Altima drivers might disagree). Instead, a silver caliper means a given vehicle typically serves as a daily driver. And braking performance is more than adequate for such use.

Red Calipers = Entry-Level Performance

Photo by: Nissan

When you start to climb the performance tree of the Nissan family, you arrive at the 2027 Nissan Z Performance trim. This model features upgraded brakes over the standard Z, with an Akebono setup featuring four-piston fronts and a two-piston rear.

Nissan fits the Z Performance aluminum rotors instead of the heavier cast iron units found on the base Z. The automaker finishes the calipers in red paint, which lets you quickly determine that you're looking at a more sporting machine.

Bright Red Calipers = Better Braking

Photo by: Nissan

You can climb the Z ladder a bit higher to arrive at the top-spec Nissan Z Nismo. Now your brakes feature a bold splash of color, which signifies even more bite.

The Z Nismo features 15-inch front rotors derived from the GT-R. Here, Nissan uses the brighter paint not ony to further alert you to the upgraded performance, but also because it withstands higher temperatures.

Gold Calipers = Brembo Brakes

Photo by: Nissan

Nissan currently utilizes the aforementioned Akebono brakes on the upper specs of the 2027 Z. In the past, however, Nissan also worked with Brembo for some of its high-performance brake packages.

The gold Brembo setup first arrived mounted behind the wheels of the legendary R34 GT-R. Eventually, the US Market got a taste of the gold Brembo setup when Nissan launched the 350Z Track Edition in 2003. Nissan also fitted the R35 with gold calipers.

Yellow Calipers = The Rarest And Most Track Capable

Photo by: Nissan

Nissan calls these calipers yellow, even though we think they look like a different version of gold. Regardless, Nissan only breaks these bad boys out for its most capable track-ready machines.

Yellow calipers indicated the highest level of braking performance in the Nissan family. The rotors are carbon-ceramic and can handle tremendous heat generated on the racetrack. In fact, the paint used on the calipers is rated for temperatures over 1,832 degrees Fahrenheit.

Which machines get the mightiest brakes? These are typically reserved for the Track and Nismo versions of the R35 GT-R.

What do you think?

Exceptions To The Rule?

Nissan sticks to its brake-based color theory pretty well, but there have been a few exceptions to the rules we just covered. When the prototype current-gen Z appeared in 2023, the car was fitted with yellow Akebono calipers, and the rotors were not carbon ceramic. Another exception was found on the GT-R-50, built by Italdesign. That car wears Brembo brakes with red calipers.

Motor1's Take: Nissan isn't the only automaker to signify performance capability through color-coded brake calipers. Still, it's a fun insight for folks who might not have realized that even the smaller design touches can relate to more than a simple splash of color here and there.

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