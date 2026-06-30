BMW Just Reinvented The X5. Here's What's New

the breakdown BMW completely reinvents the X5 with Neue Klasse styling, a redesigned interior, and several controversial design changes.

The iconic split tailgate is gone, replaced by a conventional liftgate to improve aerodynamics and packaging.

The lineup expands to five powertrains globally, including gasoline, plug-in hybrid, electric, diesel, and hydrogen.

The all-electric iX5 leads the range with up to 525 miles (WLTP) of estimated driving range and a new-generation 141.0-kWh battery.

​The BMW X5 nameplate is now 27 years old, and in that time, not much has changed. It has largely retained the same shape, carried over many of the same design cues, and—more or less—offered the same engine options.

For the fifth-generation X5, BMW has thrown almost all of that thinking out the window to create something very different from X5s of yore. ​Thanks to a Neue Klasse design, a bold interior, and five—yes, five—different powertrain options, the new X5 is as different as it’s ever been.

We’ve got all the details.

2027 BMW iX5 60 Photo by: BMW

​An All-New Outside

We have a lot to cover here, but first, let’s start at the front. The X5 comes with new double-X headlights that may or may not resemble the logo of a certain social media app. Flip a switch, and they turn yellow, a nod to classic BMW M cars. If you want them off entirely, don’t worry, there’s a button in the cabin that shuts off the left bar.

​Around the side, you’ll notice a lack of traditional door handles. Yes, BMW has followed in the footsteps of companies like Ford and Volvo by adding winged door handles operated by a button. This helps create a more streamlined design that, when revealed to us, was touted as an example of "BMW’s engineering competence." The doors can also be opened and closed via both the key fob and the BMW app on your smartphone, similar to the updated 7 Series.

Toward the rear is where we see the most controversial addition, or dare we say subtraction, to the BMW X5: no split-folding tailgate. Sadly, one of the X5’s signature features is now gone. BMW says this decision is based on customer feedback and a desire to create a more aerodynamic shape. Whatever the real reason is, we’re sad it's gone.

Photos by: BMW Photos by: BMW

Bigger And Heavier

​As far as size goes, the BMW X5 is 2.2 inches longer than the previous version, and 0.6 inches shorter. That puts it roughly on par, size-wise, with the outgoing BMW iX, a car that the new X5 is likely to replace worldwide within the coming years.

​The X5’s also increases significantly. The base gasoline-powered car is roughly 300 pounds heavier than the old model, coming in at 5,213 pounds. The plug-in hybrid model weighs even more at 5,985 lbs. The pure electric iX5, however, takes the cake as the heaviest of the bunch, weighing an astonishing 6,393 pounds—almost 1,200 pounds more than the regular internal combustion model.

Photos by: BMW Photos by: BMW

​A Luxurious Cabin

​The X5 is the latest BMW to feature the brand’s updated interior, found on all Neue Klasse cars. It has the same dashboard setup as the i3, but shares more in common with the recently updated 7 Series. The biggest similarity between the two is the addition of an optional 14.6-inch passenger display to complement the massive 17.9-inch center touchscreen.

​BMW’s new vertical spoke steering wheel also makes its way to the X5; however, upgrading to an M Sport package gives you access to a more traditional M Sport steering wheel. The new X5 also retains the same panoramic iDrive system underneath the windshield, complete with an AI assistant that can help with in-car functions, as well as answer most of your non-BMW-related questions.

​Interior materials are also a highlight of the new X5, with multiple surfaces receiving new accents. The center console, for example, can now be optioned with slate, a first for the BMW brand. Alcantara can also be optionally selected to cover both the lower portions of the dashboard, doorcards, and even the wireless chargers. Glass controls for the seats are also optional.

​Five Different Powertrains

​If BMW is proud of one thing about the new X5, it's that it has five different powertrain options. The new X5 is available with a combustion engine, a plug-in hybrid, a battery, diesel, and even hydrogen. But don’t get too excited yet; the diesel will not be making its way to the US, and the hydrogen powerplant won’t arrive until 2028.

​For US trims, BMW plans on offering a single gasoline X5 40 model, powered by a 3.0-liter straight-six engine making 400 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque. Two plug-in hybrid trims will be available, an X5 50e and X5 M60e, paired with the same straight-six engine mentioned earlier with a 26.5 kilowatt-hour battery, making 489 and 612 hp, respectively.

Model Powertrain Output BMW X4 40 3.0L Straight-Six 400 HP / 428 LB-FT BMW X5 50e 3.0L Straight-Six PHEV 489 HP BMW X5 M60e 3.0L Straight-Six PHEV 612 HP BMW iX5 60 141.0-kWh 578 HP / 593 LB-FT BMW X5 Hydrogen TBD TBD

​The battery-powered X5s, or the iX5, will also make its way to the US. As of now, BMW offers just one trim, the iX5 60. It features a new 141.0 kWh battery similar to that seen in current and future Neue Klasse BMWs. The battery sends power to all four wheels and makes 578 hp and 593 lb-ft of torque. The range for the iX5 60 is up to an estimated 525 miles on the WLTP cycle, with EPA numbers to follow in the coming months.

The battery itself is an all-new archetype for the brand. The battery cells are the same seen on the recently revealed iX3; however, they’ve been made slightly bigger to result in a 30 percent usability increase. This results in a denser battery, as well as reducing both physical battery size and its weight.

​Pricing And Availability

What do you think?

​Pricing for the new X5 has not been released yet, but we can expect a significant bump from the outgoing model. BMW plans to have the new X5 on dealer lots by the end of 2026.

29 Source: BMW

Motor1's Take: This is BMW's boldest X5 to date. With a radical new front-end design, five powertrain options, and a modern interior in line with the rest of the upcoming Neue Klasse range, the German automaker is taking a big swing with one of its best sellers. But we think it will pay off.

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