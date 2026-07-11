Audi Nuvolari And Jaguar Type 01 Storm Goodwood. The Internet Reacts

THE BREAKDOWN The Audi Nuvolari and a still-camouflaged Jaguar Type 01 tackled the famous Goodwood hill climb.

The Internet seems to have a major problem with how the cars look.

Both arrive in 2027, with Nuvolari production limited to just 499 units.

The rise of social media has given anyone with an Internet connection a voice, bringing out the best (and the worst) in us. For car enthusiasts, it's a platform to share opinions and inevitably argue with people who see things differently. At the same time, it gives automakers a chance to spotlight future products, as with the Audi Nuvolari and Jaguar Type 01.

The official Instagram account of the Goodwood Festival of Speed uploaded back-to-back videos of both cars tackling the famous hill climb. In theory, it's an effective marketing tool to promote two vehicles that are special in very different ways. The Nuvolari is a new supercar that caught many by surprise because Audi launched it without any prior announcement. The Type 01 resets Jaguar as the brand moves into the electric ultra-luxury segment.

While polarizing designs typically spark heated debates with people taking sides, the two Instagram posts have been flooded with mostly negative comments. Although there's an old saying that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, the Internet™ doesn't seem to like either car. People appear to have a real problem with how the Nuvolari and Type 01 look, and we've rarely seen such overwhelmingly one-sided reactions. Compliments are rarer than hen's teeth, with commenters aiming for the design teams at Audi and Jaguar.

Here's how Instagram users are roasting the Nuvolari:

“The further it goes away the better it looks.” “I just don't know about this, has it rendered properly yet?” “Looks like a fast shopping cart.” “The fastest refrigerator up that hill.” “It’s a Temerario with a weird body.” “Another massive, heavy cardboard box.” “The son of a Cybertruck and an Audi R8.” “Imagine what it would look like in 64-bit.” “This is what happens when you don't want to put any effort into designing a car.” “Marginally better looking than the Jaguar. But that’s not saying much.”

That brings us to the Type 01, which people seem to hate with a burning passion as well:

“How did they ‘unsink’ the Titanic?” “What a monstrosity of a thing, absolutely disgusting.” “Nothing sensational about this Jaguar.” “It looks better with this art deco wrap to break up the meh lines of the car.” “Looks like a freighter going up the hill.” “Like a squared whale in a tiny aquarium.” “Close enough, welcome back HMS Queen Elizabeth.” “It changed the earth’s rotation in each corner.” “It’s like a grown man found a drawing of a car he did when he was 3 and thought ‘Yes!’" “It looks like a cheap Rolls-Royce and handles like a canal barge.”

2027 Audi Nuvolari Photo by: Audi 2027 Jaguar Type 01 Photo by: Jaguar

What do you think?

Of course, these comments aren't entirely representative of how everyone feels about the two cars. The Instagram posts represent only a tiny fraction of the Internet, but I was still surprised to see so many people criticizing both. I would argue that it's premature to judge the Type 01's appearance since Jaguar hasn't removed the camouflage yet. That will happen in October during a special event in New York.

As for the Nuvolari, it's Audi's first production car to feature an entirely new design language, so we'll be seeing more of it in the coming years. Up next is the electric sports car previewed by the Concept C, arriving in 2027 with the new visual identity. The A4 E-Tron follows a year later as the first volume-oriented model.

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