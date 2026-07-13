If you are in the market for one of the least expensive pickups in America, the new Slate truck starts at just $25,950 (the destination fee has not been announced), with an SUV version available for $29,950.

In order to keep the price so low, Slate doesn't even paint it, hence why the official name for the truck is the Blank Slate. It's also why the company instead offers a slew of colorful wraps.

This was the perfect opportunity for Slate to partner with the most popular crayon company in the world: Crayola. The Crayola partnership sees the introduction of five special colors available for the Slate truck and SUV, which are now available to preorder. Here are the five special colors, taken straight out of a crayon box:

Cerulean (blue)

Dandelion (yellow)

Fern (green)

Jersey Tomato (orange)

Razmatazz (pink)

Slate Crayola Partnership Photo by: Slate

Owners can install the color on their own, or they can also add Crayola-inspired decals such as a serpentine stripe on the mirror and the color logo below the door on the rocker panel. Buyers can even get a special cap for the key fob that matches their chosen exterior color. It looks like Porsche Paint To Sample has a new challenger at a far more affordable price point.

Slate will charge $1,549.99 for the Crayola wraps, which is considerably more than the classic $499.99 wraps that are available for the truck and SUV. The speciality wraps with unique iridescent finishes cost $669.99, and if you still don't like any of the available colors (there are many), Slate will sell you a custom one for $1,599.99.

Compared to what Porsche charges for Paint to Sample, this is a bargain. In fairness to Porsche, though, paint is permanent.

What do you think?

The Crayola collaboration is one of the first major partnerships from Slate, but it will not be the last. Under collabs, the configurator says "wraps from brands and creators we love," and there is one other option for a wrap from New York artist and filmmaker Max Kolo.

5 Source: Slate

Motor1's Take: If Slate does not plan to paint its vehicles, offering fun collaborations like the Crayola partnership is a fun way to keep customers excited about ordering their vehicles. We've seen so many wrapped Cybertrucks driving around; this could prove to be a clever business move that ends up being loved by customers.

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