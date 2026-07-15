THE BREAKDOWN Honda has updated the Fit in Japan.

The automaker rejiggered the trim lineup and made minor changes to the vehicle.

The Honda Fit remains shockingly affordable, with a starting price of $11,134, at today’s exchange rate.

The Honda Fit might be long gone in the United States, but the bite-sized hatchback still lives on elsewhere. In Japan, the automaker has launched an updated version of the five-door hatchback, rejiggering the lineup while keeping it shockingly cheap as the model celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The Fit's standard powertrain is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder producing 119 horsepower and 107 pound-feet of torque. There is a hybrid version, too, pairing the four-cylinder engine with two electric motors to produce a combined 207 hp. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is available—and there is no manual option.

The biggest change happened to the trims. The Fit Basic is now the Fit X, while the Fit Home is the Fit Z. There are two other grades available, RS and Crosstar, which are only available with the hybrid powertrain.

The Little Things

Photo by: Honda

The updated Fit doesn’t get a major makeover. Instead, Honda tweaks many little things. On the Fit X, there are now black garnishes on the drinks holder and the select lever, while the select knob is now chrome-plated.

The Fit Z gets a visual upgrade, adopting the front grille and bumpers of the Fit RS. The shark fin antenna now matches the body color, and the wheel caps are gray. Inside, the Z gets a three-spoke leather steering wheel, standard heated seats, and black garnishes.

The Fit RS gets a piano-black grille and a rear license plate garnish. It also wears 16-inch black aluminum wheels. Inside, it has a black headliner, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, red accent stitching, suede combi seats, and sport pedals. Standard equipment includes wireless charging, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel.

Sitting at the top of the Fit lineup is the Corsstar. Changes include making heated seats and a heated steering wheel standard.

The Honda Fit Is Still Cheap

Photo by: Honda

While the average price of a new car in the US has surpassed $50,000, the Honda Fit remains a fraction of that price. The entry-level Fit X has a starting price of ¥1,806,200, or $11,134 at today’s exchange rate. That is cheaper than the Fiat Topolino, which isn’t even a legal passenger car.

Even the range-topping Fit Crosstar hybrid is quite reasonable. It starts at ¥2,735,700 for the front-wheel drive model, or $16,864. Adding all-wheel drive increases the price tag to ¥2,955,700, or $18,220.

What do you think?

The 2020 Honda Fit, the last model year in the United States, had a $17,145 starting price for the Fit LX, which included the $995 destination charge and came standard with a six-speed manual. The range topped out with the Fit EX-L, priced at $21,575 and capable of returning up to 36 miles per gallon on the highway.

31 Source: Honda

Motor1’s Take: It still hurts to see Honda continuing to produce the Fit for other markets as consumers in the United States clamor for cheaper vehicles. There is demand here for affordable new cars, but it is not enough for an automaker like Honda to justify offering such a small vehicle in the market. The Fit has left the market alongside other compact models like the Mitsubishi Mirage, Toyota Yaris, Mazda2, and Nissan Versa, and they are unlikely to return anytime soon.

Source: Honda

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