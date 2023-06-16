Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Under Audi's new naming scheme, the A4 becomes the A5. These spy shots catch the Sportback variant in its production-spec body.

Audi appears to be making the refreshed RS6 look even more aggressive than the current one. There are vents behind the front fenders and a tall rear spoiler.

BMW prepares to give the M4 some updates. There's a revised front lower fascia and rear bumper.

The Ford F-150 has a refresh on the way. Here's how the updated appearance looks on the Raptor.

This is our first look at the Ford Puma ST's upcoming refresh. The designers tweak the grille and taillights

The Hyundai Ioniq 7 is the brand's upcoming, three-row electric SUV. It shares the enlarged E-GMP platform with the Kia EV9. This one is under heavy camouflage.

Lincoln's development doesn't camouflage this refreshed Aviator.

Lincoln is giving the Navigator a major refresh. It's under heavy camouflage. The visible tweaks include a restyled grille, a new front bumper, and redesigned headlights.

The Lotus Evija X is what the company calls a "technology concept." The company is taking it to tracks around the world for development

This is no ordinary Mercedes-AMG GT. The space usually for the backseat is full of gear that's usually for developing a plug-in-hybrid powertrain.

With the sedan's debut over, we're just waiting for Mercedes to debut the E-Class wagon. The company only bothers to camouflage the tail.

The refreshed Porsche Taycan is getting a new hardcore trim. It reportedly makes around 1,000 horsepower. It should compete against similarly high-powered offerings from Tesla and Lucid.

The Skoda Superb is the brand's range-topping car, and a new one is coming. These spy shots catch the upcoming wagon variant.

VW isn't giving up on combustion cars quite yet. It's not entirely clear whether this model is for the United States or China, though.

Here's what to expect from the new VW T-Cross because the engineers don't bother to cover it.

