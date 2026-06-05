Hyundai Has 5 New Models Coming In 2026. Here's All Of Them

Hyundai continues its record sales pace from 2025 with more highlight numbers in 2026. That momentum will help the brand roll into 2027 as it plans to add a host of fresh models to its current lineup.

Some of these vehicles are totally new, while others are refreshed or updated versions of existing Hyundai family members. One, however, gets a whole new powertrain option that could prove quite appealing to EV fence-sitters.

Here's what you can expect.

Hyundai Elantra: Fresh Styling

Hyundai Elantra N1 RP Race Car Photo by: Hyundai

Hyundai's popular compact sedan is due for a refresh. It won't be a major overhaul, granted, but we do expect to find tweaks to the nose and tail along with an updated interior layout.

Expect powertrain options to remain the same for the standard variant, however, which is no bad thing considering the Elantra's current positioning. But there could potentially be a new Elantra N engine on the horizon. Wait and see.

Hyundai Ioniq 3: Not For The US?

Photo by: itscarterandalex & Hyundai

The Hyundai Ioniq 3 is a compact electric hatchback capable of more than 300 miles of range and decent power. This seems like a great option for a budget-conscious entry-level EV shopper. There's just one problem: we're not currently getting this one here in the States.

That's a shame, considering the current cost of fuel and the average new car price. Sure, EV demand has slowed, but it hasn't disappeared. And consumer sentiment could swing back in favor of certain electric vehicles if they deliver adequate range and a great starting price.

The Hyundai Ioniq 3 has the potential to be a hit here in the States, at least in markets with adequate charging infrastructure.

Hyundai Kona: Refresh Or Full Overhaul?

Hyundai Kona EV Photo by: itscarterandalex & Hyundai

Hyundai paused production of its Kona EV for 2026. This happened because the 2025 supply remained higher than expected. But now Kona shoppers could have something more intriguing to look forward to.

We expect a fully updated Hyundai Kona for the 2027 model year. The goal is to give the subcompact CUV a tougher stance. That design direction aligns with the rest of the CUV, SUV, and truck reshaping underway in the Hyundai family.

The 2027 Kona could arrive with a choice between a turbocharged 1.6-liter hybrid model and an updated EV version. Both will feature Hyundai's updated cabin technology to complement the automaker's move toward a more Crater-concept-inspired design on the outside.

Hyundai Santa Fe: EREV Inbound

2026 Hyundai Santa Fe Photo by: Hyundai

Hyundai has been spending big bucks investing in its Georgia Metaplant. We still haven't seen everything slated to roll off an assembly line there, however. The automaker has long spoken of bringing an extended-range EV to market, and it appears the time is upon us. The 2027 Hyundai Santa Fe is likely to offer an EREV powertrain option.

Think Chevy Volt here, if you're unsure what an EREV is all about. Essentially, you have a vehicle that drives as an electric vehicle, with electric motors and a battery pack. You can charge it as you normally would, but you also have an onboard combustion engine that serves as a generator for the battery pack.

If you run low on juice and your fuel is also low, you can simply fill up the gas tank. That, in turn, will provide electrons for the battery pack, and you're on your way once again.

An EREV Santa Fe should deliver a driving range of around 560 miles.

Hyundai Tucson: Overdue Update

2027 Hyundai Tucson Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Motor1

The Hyundai Tucson has remained a smart option for SUV shoppers for two decades now. Hyundai's compact SUV should adopt a boxier exterior aesthetic while retaining the latest familial design trademarks, such as the lighting elements.

It's safe to assume Hyundai will continue to offer its hybrid and plug-in hybrid options for the 2027 Tucson. Additionally, we hear talk of a potential Tucson N performance version, which could arrive down the road. That model would likely feature a 295-horsepower hybrid setup and all-wheel drive.

Unfortunately, the next-gen Tucson might ditch its combustion-only version. That could lead to a significant jump in the starting price for the 2027 Tucson.

What's Next For Hyundai?

Hyundai Boulder Concept Photo by: itscarterandalex & Hyundai

The two most intriguing models yet to come from Hyundai are both riding on the same platform: an SUV and a pickup truck based on the Boulder concept. This duo likely won't arrive as 2027 model-year vehicles. Instead, we believe they could land somewhere between 2028 and 2030.

What do you think?

Regardless, Hyundai still has time to revert the Boulder design to something more closely related to the Crater Concept. That one remains the coolest vehicle Hyundai has put out in years.

Either way, though, Hyundai is bolstering an already strong lineup with a range of sedan and crossover options. There are multiple powertrain options, a slew of vehicles at different price points, and a bit of something for everyone. Hyundai's sales records could continue to pile up.

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