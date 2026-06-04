Ford Wants To 'Expand' The Mustang Family   

The Breakdown: A Ford executive revealed that the automaker is looking ‘to expand on the Mustang family as we move forward.’

There have been rumors that Ford has been considering a four-door Mustang for over two years.

A Mustang-based sedan could increase the utilization of the Flat Rock factory, where Ford builds the sports car.

The automaker is preparing to launch several new models with starting prices under $40,000. One of those should be a new sedan. What kind of sedan remains a mystery, but one Ford executive might have just hinted at what’s to come, and it might take the form of a four-door Mustang.

In an interview with Automotive News, Andrew Frick, Ford’s president of Ford Blue and Model E, said in response to a question about sedans and why they make sense right now that the automaker is looking “to expand on the Mustang family as we move forward.” He added:

‘It’s going to have to make sense within a family that we may already offer. And it’s going to have to be very cost-effective for us to do it. That’s what we’re focused on in general with a lot of our new affordable products. We want the concepts to be right and the costs to be even better.’

There have been rumors that Ford is considering a four-door version of the Mustang. In May 2024, Ford CEO Jim Farley was confident that the automaker could make a Mustang with different body forms, like a four-door, “as long as these models have all the performance and attitude of the original.”

A few months after Farley made those comments, a report surfaced that alleged Ford showed dealers a Mustang sedan called the Mach-4 alongside an unnamed, safari-life off-road variant of the vehicle.

Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC Track Pack Photo by: Ford

Does Ford Need A Sedan?

Ford’s current lineup lacks a sedan. The automaker hasn’t offered one since the Fusion, which ended production six years ago. The Fiesta, Focus, and Taurus died before then, leaving the Mustang as the brand’s only car.

Ford produces just the Mustang at its Flat Rock plant in Southeastern Michigan, which is underutilized. It used to assemble the Lincoln Continental, the Ford Fusion, and the Mazda6 alongside the Pony Car, but those models aren’t around anymore.

While Mustang sales are strong so far this year, they are down by thousands compared to a decade ago. Expanding the Mustang family to include a four-door would likely increase the plant’s utilization without being too costly for Ford to develop or accommodate.

What do you think?

Despite sedans not being as popular as they once were, several automakers continue to offer them. Even General Motors is preparing a next-generation sedan platform that will underpin a new Cadillac CT5 and likely result in Chevrolet resurrecting the Camaro. Dodge is also getting ready to put a V8 back into the Charger.

43 Source: Ford

Motor1’s Take: A Mustang sedan does not seem like a radical move after Ford launched the Mustang Mach-E. Clearly, the Mustang is more than a coupe or convertible, and if there's a four-door version coming, buyers might not care so long as it has the right attributes and performance capabilities.

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Source: Automotive News

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