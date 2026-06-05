The Dodge Charger EV Got A Massive Price Hike

The Breakdown: The Charger Daytona Scat Pack is now $12,500 more expensive for 2027.

It now starts at $72,495 for the two-door and at $77,490 for the four-door.

The price of the entry-level Charger R/T with the gas engine remains unchanged at $49,995.

The eighth-generation Dodge Charger is already a few years old. Since the model launched for 2024, Dodge has slowly expanded the lineup to include electric and combustion powertrains, but as the Charger enters 2027, the Daytona EV is getting a massive price increase with any significant changes beyond the addition of the NACS charging port.

The 2027 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack now starts at $72,495 for the two-door model, up $12,500 from before. The Daytona Scat Pack Plus costs $77,490 for 2027, while the four-door versions of both add $500 to the price tag.

The powertrain remains unchanged, with the electric Charger capable of producing up to 670 horsepower. The Daytona is the most powerful version of the Charger, for now, surpassing the Sixpack-powered Charger R/T and Scat Pack, which produce 420 hp and 550 hp, respectively, from the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six engine with different tunes.

Model 2027 Pricing (2-Door) 2026 Pricing (2-Door) Price Change Charger R/T $49,995 $49,995 $0 Charger R/T Plus $54,990 $54,990 $0 Charger Scat Pack $54,995 $54,995 $0 Charger Scat Pack Plus $59,990 $59,990 $0 Charger Daytona Scat Pack $72,495 $59,995 $12,500 Charger Daytona Scat Pack Plus $77,490 $64,990 $12,500

The Dayton EV is the quickest Charger on sale today, hitting 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds while completing the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds. It takes the R/T 4.6 seconds to hit 60 and 12.9 seconds to run down the drag strip. The Scat Pack is right in the middle, needing 3.9 seconds to 60 and 12.2 to run the quarter-mile.

What’s New On The 2027 Dodge Charger?

Dodge did not make any major changes to the Charger for 2027. Instead, the automaker increased the lineup of factory-backed personalization options.

On the outside, customers have a wider range of factory Mopar graphics. The automaker will also offer dual stripes in gloss red, satin white, and satin black. Dodge will also offer an orange-and-black Brembo brake caliper package.

Inside, Scat Pack models can feature Petrol Blue performance leather seats with red stitching and unique perforations. Demonic Red seat belts are also now available across the lineup.

What do you think?

Dodge has opened order books for the 2027 Charger, which will begin arriving at dealerships in the third quarter of the year. All-wheel drive is standard across the lineup.

Gallery: 2027 Dodge Charger 52 Source: Dodge

Motor1’s Take: While the electric Charger Daytona received a massive price increase, the rest of the lineup stays unchanged, which should please enthusiasts. We doubt the EV's higher price tag won't affect sales as consumers wait for the Hellcat variant.

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